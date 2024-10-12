Strictly Come Dancing LIVE: Chris McCausland’s salsa blows audience away as Tasha Ghouri scores first 10s

Strictly Come Dancing is back for what promises to be another week of incredible performances from this year’s celebrity contestants.

Week four of the BBC dancing competition will see the long-anticipated return of DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles to the programme after he was forced to pull out of Movie Week due to a leg injury.

“When I signed up to Strictly I never thought for a moment that I would love dancing they way that I do and I well and truly have caught the dancing bug so I am absolutely delighted to be back tomorrow,” Knowles told fans on Instagram.

He added: “I am so grateful to all the physios and the medical team at the BBC for getting me back on my feet. See you tomorrow night.”

This week’s routines include two salsas, two quicksteps and a Viennese waltz.

Reality TV star Pete Wicks and partner Jowita Przystal are taking on a quickstep to “A Town Called Malice” by The Jam.

Comedian Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell are performing a salsa to “Down Under” by Men at Work, with EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas are performing the same style to Lucenzo’s “Danza Kuduro”.

Former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec are dancing a charleston to “Unhealthy” by Anne Marie. Meanwhile, TV doctor Punam Krishnan and Gorka Márquez are jiving to “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” by Lizzo.

KEY POINTS

What is the line-up for tonight?

17:30 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Week four of Strictly Come Dancing will see a mix of ballroom and latin performances, soundtracked by everything from ABBA to Fred Astaire. Here’s who is performing what tonight...

Montell & Johannes - Viennese Waltz to “Nobody Gets Me” by SZA

Punam & Gorka - Jive to “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” by Lizzo

Sam & Nikita - Samba to “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira

Sarah & Vito - Foxtrot to “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

Tasha & Aljaž - Charleston to “Unhealthy” by Anne-Marie, Shania Twain

Chris & Dianne - Salsa to “Down Under” by Men at Work

Jamie & Michelle - Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar, Lucenzo

JB & Amy - Rumba to “You Might Need Somebody” by Kara Marni

Paul & Karen - Quickstep to “I Won’t Dance” by Fred Astaire

Pete & Jowita - Quickstep to “Town Called Malice” by The Jam

Shayne & Nancy - Cha Cha to “Ain’t No Love (Ain’t No Use)” by Sub Sub feat Melanie Williams

Wynne & Katya - Tango to “Money, Money, Money” by ABBA

Nick & Luba - Charleston to “Rain On The Roof” from Paddington 2

And we’re off!

18:20 , Rachel McGrath1

With salsas, quicksteps and charlestons coming up, there’s plenty to look forward to this evening - especially if (like me) you prefer the faster dances.

Despite the lovely Toyah’s exit last Sunday, we will still have 13 couples taking to the floor as Nick Knowles is back.

He and Luba will be doing the charleston they were due to perform for Movie Week, so if their costumes look a little out of place, that’s why!

Shayne and Nancy open the show

18:29 , Rachel McGrath

These two were in joint second place last week and have certainly looked like they’ll be in with a shot at the Glitterball trophy in December.

This is a great Cha Cha but I’m mostly stunned by how good they both look in this garish shade of yellow. How?

How is Tess standing this close to them without sunnies on? (BBC)

Shayne’s scores are in...

18:32 , Rachel McGrath

And it’s a solid start!

He’s landed a 7 from Craig, 8 from Motsi, 7 from Shirley and another 8 from Anton for a total of 30 - three short of what he managed last week but a great score nonetheless.

Tissues at the ready

18:35 , Rachel McGrath

Sarah’s foxtrot is to “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish and she’s explained - on the verge of tears - what the song means to her.

“It’s about my family and it’s about me and my little one,” she told Vito in their VT. “And this song is special to us because we sing it together and we have a picture of us as birds that we made together.” This could be a tearjerker.

A stunning dance from Sarah

18:41 , Rachel McGrath

Aw, that was beautiful! The Miranda actress beamed throughout - and she got a lot of compliments from the judges, though they didn’t seem bowled over...

“I could definitely feel the emotion,” Shirley said, getting things off to a good start. “The spotting on your spins was flawless.” The head judge did spot a couple of issues though, and Anton agreed - before Craig claimed Sarah “tried too hard” and said there was “gapping” in her routine. Ouch!

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Sarah’s scores are in...

18:43 , Rachel McGrath

Oh no! Sarah’s landed a 6 - from Craig - and 7s from the rest of the panel, giving her 27.

For most of the other celebs, this would be a brilliant week four score, but it’s five points lower than Sarah and Vito’s week three total.

Nick makes his return

18:47 , Rachel McGrath

Welcome back, Nick and Luba! The duo were forced to pull out of Movie Week as the DIY SOS star suffered a(nother) injury so they’re performing their Paddington 2 performance tonight instead.

And it was a passable performance. The issue this pair have is they’ve lost so much rehearsal time. I have a sneaky feeling tonight’s other charleston - being danced by last week’s leaderboard topper Tasha - will be better (sorry Nick!).

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Nick’s scores are in...

18:51 , Rachel McGrath1

He could be in trouble tonight if viewers don’t get behind him when lines open.

Nick scored a 4 from Craig then - working down the panel - 6 , 5 and 6 for a total of 21. That score would have put him second from bottom last week.

Unfortunately for the DIY SOS presenter, his routine was one Craig knows rather well - as he choreographed it for Paddington 2.

“You could have let yourself go more crazy with it,” Craig said, adding that he felt Nick “overplayed rather than danced” the steps.

Shirley’s on her feet for Jamie’s salsa

18:57 , Rachel McGrath

It’s always a good sign when the Head Judge is out of her seat!

“You got out, you gave it 100%, you did the lifts,” Shirley said. “For me, this is your best dance so far, you did so well, I’m so proud of you.” And Anton agreed. “Please dance like that for the rest of the show,” he said.

Craig, of course, had a few more critiques and called for more hip action though conceeded: “All that aside, you are an incredible dancer.”

Could Jamie go top of the leaderboard so far?

Jamie on Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)

Jamie’s scores are in...

18:59 , Rachel McGrath

And he should be very pleased indeed. Jamie has landed a total of 34, with 9s from Motsi and Shirley, and 8s from Craig and Anton.

That’s put him top of the leaderboard. Bravo!

Wynne takes on the tango

19:00 , Rachel McGrath

A Tango to “Money, Money, Money” is exactly the sort of dance I watch this show for. By which I mean, it’s one that sounds like it will incredibly camp. Bring it on.

That was fun!

19:04 , Rachel McGrath

A tango this early in the series isn’t easy but Wynne put in a great effort.

The judges have lapped it up with Anton declaring it “one of your best performances” and Motsi adding: “I feel for me personally this is you best dance yet.”

Even Craig has been mostly positive. “You thumb was sticking up, what a disappoint,” he said. “But I love, love, loved it - Wynne, Wynne, Wynne!”

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Wynne’s scores are in...

19:08 , Rachel McGrath

And he’s done incredibly well!

Two eights and two nines give Wynne and Katya their highest score yet and they go joint top of the leaderboard, with 34.

Shall we watch Punam’s Bollywood routine again?

19:10 , Rachel McGrath

Punam delivered the dance of the night last Saturday and I think I’ve watched it at least twice a day since. Remind yourself of it here...

Punam in pink

19:13 , Rachel McGrath

Stunning! I would like to know if the BBC have plans for her wig after today, because I would very much like to have it.

Punam on Strictly (BBC)

Punam smiles through the pain

19:17 , Rachel McGrath

Oh no, the critiques were unforgiving.

Motsi pointed out “a lot of mistakes” and Shirley agreed with her, adding: “Everybody makes mistakes, it’s no big deal, but it was there.”

And that was before we got to Craig. He labelled it “sloppy, messy [with] a lot of mistakes.”

“Not your night I’m afraid, darling,” he concluded, before a slightly awkward moment as Tess Daly asked him to repeat his final comment as she hadn’t heard it.

She did her best to smile but at one point, Punam’s face during the judges’ comments said it all...

(BBC)

.

Punam’s scores are in...

19:17 , Rachel McGrath

She’s landed a total of 20, with a partciularly tough 4 from Craig and - working down the rest of the panel - a 5, 5 and a 6.

Paul gives the quickstep a go

19:23 , Rachel McGrath

That wasn’t bad at all! Paul - who is the latest in a long line of Strictly sportsmen who have lacked skills but made up for it with enthusiasm - certainly looks the part in his Fred Astaire get-up. And he’s no longer larking around either.

(BBC/Guy Levy)

“Thre was no irony, you did it seriously, you did it straight and danced the dance,” said Anton. “I have to tell you... yes!”

Even Craig - after listing some errors - conceded: “We have progression. I’m loving the serious side. You are moving forward.”

“I see the effort, I see you trying to change the story,” said Motsi. “Keep on going with what you are doing.”

Paul’s scores are in...

19:26 , Rachel McGrath

Despite a 4 from Craig, he’s ended up with a total of 23 - his highest score yet!

Fingers crossed, the fan favourite isn’t heading for another dance off.

JB and Amy do the Rumba

19:30 , Rachel McGrath

Look... I know JB is the celeb but can we take a second for Amy, please?

In their VT, she revealed she’s never danced a Rumba on a Strictly live show before and well, what a way to start. It really is such a joy seeing her back on the dancefloor and the choreography was lovely.

It was also refreshing to see a Rumba that wasn’t all barefeet, floating gowns and dry ice. Oh and you were great too, JB.

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Shirley’s a fan...

19:33 , Rachel McGrath

When it comes to the rumba, there’s only one judge who matters: the Queen of the Rumba herself, Shirley Ballas.

And JB’s routine won her approval. Disagreeing with Craig’s claim the dance lacked “connection” between JB and Amy, she said: “It was a sultry Rumba. It didn’t need to be over the top.”

She also praised his “lovely figure eight” and concluded: “I rather enjoyed it.”

JB’s scores are in...

19:34 , Rachel McGrath

Two sevens and two eights give JB a score of 30.

This puts him tied with Shayne Ward, just behind Jamie and Wynne, who both scored totals of 34.

Incredible lifts from Chris and Dianne

19:39 , Rachel McGrath

Erm... wow? Chris’s salsa moves were great but the lifts were on another level. Even Shirley Ballas is speechless.

Having gathered herself, she said: “It took real eye-timing one person to another so I can’t even imagine how you managed to do that so flawlessly when you can’t see.

“On top of that, you kept to your music, you didn’t miss a beat. I’m telling you from my heart, that is absolutely impressive.”

(BBC)

Craig shows off his Aussie accent

19:41 , Rachel McGrath1

In keeping with Chris and Dianne’s Aussie-themed dance, Craig delivered his critique with a phenomenal accent to match. I wonder how long he’s been practicing that for? Sensational.

Craig devolving into a suburban Aussie accent has unhinged me, I can't stop laughing. #Strictly #scd — Kitty Gallagher (@KittyLGallagher) October 12, 2024

Chris’s scores are in...

19:42 , Rachel McGrath

And he’s straight to the top half of the leaderboard with 30! Very well-deserved.

Montell and Johannes pull off another solid routine

19:47 , Rachel McGrath

I absolutely adore Montell (aka Fire from ITV’s Gladiators reboot) and that was a beautiful Viennese Waltz!

Anton has quickly named it his “dance of the night” - a compliment that means even more when the are only three other couples left to hit the dance floor.

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Montell’s scores are in...

19:52 , Rachel McGrath

And she’s landed 33! With 8s across the board and a 9 from Anton. We’ve seen a few of those so far but will anyone reach for their 10 paddle tonight? We do still have Tasha left to dance...

Sam sambas to Shakira

19:55 , Rachel McGrath

That’s a lot of S’s isn’t it.

Once again, the wardrobe department has outdone itself in making a usually garish shade of pink look perfectly acceptable. Maybe I’ll get myself trousers like Nikita’s for the office next week.

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Sam’s scores are in...

19:59 , Rachel McGrath

Four 7s give Sam a very solid 28.

In the Clauditorium, Sam, a self-described ‘tomboy’ and ‘bit of a lad’, reflected on stepping out of her comfort zone with the samba.

“We don’t celebrate our bodies enough as women,” she said. “I’ve never felt my curves before, it was so much fun. I gave it everything.”

Pete’s up next

20:00 , Rachel McGrath

I’m still not over Pete’s George of the Jungle routine from last week, to be honest, and nor will I ever be.

He has so far lingered towards the bottom of the leaderboard though and is lucky to have dodged the dance offs. THe TOWIE star really needs to pull something special out of the bag this week...

Pete debuts a Craig tattoo

20:06 , Rachel McGrath

Putting my PR hat on here, I think Pete could do well to make some sort of silly promise about getting this tattoo for real if he makes the final.

(BBC)

Also, his quickstep was actually good? I, admittedly, did have fears for how this routine would go. But even Craig admitted to liking it.

“You sir, are improving week upon week,” agreed Shirley.

Pete’s scores are in...

20:07 , Rachel McGrath

Jowita is beaming and she has good reason to. They’ve landed their highest score so far - a 27. What a comeback after being second from bottom on the leaderboard last week.

Tasha closes the show

20:12 , Rachel McGrath

I love a charleston any day but that was amazing.

Tasha is already at the stage where she clearly has no trouble matching her pro partner, the wonderful Aljaz, step for step - a sensational feat with a dance this fast. And those lifts? Stunning.

What a way to close the episode. Could we be about see the first 10s of this year’s series? Shirley says she can’t fault it...

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Tasha’s scores are in...

20:16 , Rachel McGrath

And she’s got the first 10s of the series! They’re from Shirley, Motsi and Anton while Craig reached for his 9 paddle.

A 39 in week four is truly impressive and puts Tasha top of the leaderboard yet again - and it’s so, so well deserved.

(BBC)

Recap: Chris and Dianne’s incredible lifts

20:31 , Rachel McGrath

I’m sure The Wheel - currently airing on BBC One - is great fun, but why not watch Chris and Dianne’s jaw-dropping dance again instead?

Goodbye for now - and see you next week!

20:35 , Rachel McGrath

What a show, eh? I’ll be back next Saturday to guide you through another live show when we’ll be one couple down.

I think it’s tough to tell which celeb might be leaving. Some of the underdogs - I mean you, Paul Merson and Pete Wicks - have actually improved and pulled off performances that’ll certainly stick in viewers’ minds.

Could a less memorable, mid-table celeb find themselves in trouble? We’ll find out during tomorrow’s results show.