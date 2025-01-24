Strictly Come Dancing live show postponed due to Storm Eowyn red warnings

Craig Revel Horwood has announced the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing live show in Glasgow has been postponed due to Storm Eowyn forcing people to stay indoors.

Rare red weather warnings have been put in place in Scotland and Northern Ireland as winds of up to 100mph have swept the country.

Strictly judge Revel Horwood said Friday’s live performance of the hit dancing show had been cancelled and rescheduled for Sunday evening.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “UPDATE. Sadly, due to the red weather warning in place tomorrow, the Friday evening performance of Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour will be rescheduled to Sunday evening, January 26.

Storm Eowyn red weather warnings ((PA Graphics)

“Doors will open at 17.30 and the performance will start at 18.30.”

Revel Horwood apologised for “any inconvenience this may cause” to the guests and confirmed the original tickets will remain valid for the new show.

He added that if guests are unable to attend, they can contact their point of purchase for a refund.

The two shows on Saturday and the Sunday matinee in Glasgow are currently still being advertised on the tour’s website as going ahead as planned.

Craig Revel Horwood said guests can seek a refund if they are unable to attend Sunday’s rearranged performance (Ian West/PA)

Many rail services, flights and ferries have been axed and the storm is likely to rip the roofs from buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, according to the Met Office alerts.

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour sees contestants of the recent series return to the dancefloor including Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, actress Sarah Hadland, JLS singer JB Gill, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, opera signer Wynne Evans, The X Factor winner Shayne Ward and Gladiators star Montell Douglas.

The famous faces are touring the country until February 9 alongside Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Revel Horwood and, for the first time on the tour, Motsi Mabuse.

They have already performed in Birmingham, Sheffield and Newcastle, with stops in Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and London lined up for the rest of the dates.