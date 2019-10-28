Mike Bushell's wife Emily speaks out against 'shocking' abuse following 'Strictly' result

Emily Bushell, wife of Strictly Come Dancing contestant Mike Bushell, has hit out at the "painful" abuse directed toward her husband in the wake of last night's result on the BBC dance competition.

Bushell and dance partner Katya Jones were in the dance-off against actress Catherine Tyldesley and dancer Johannes Radebe in Sunday's show, however, it was ultimately the BBC Breakfast host who was saved by the judges with the result causing upset among some fans.

In response to the backlash against the decision, Emily wrote on Twitter: "Wow the abuse! Painful. We’re beyond gutted Catherine and Johannes have left but Mike danced well and deserves his spot.

“As a viewer since the start I get opinion but this level of abuse is shocking. He’s just a contestant and giving his all. @mikebreakfast."

Bushell received a vote from judge Craig Revel Horwood after the dance-off, while Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli plumped to save Tyldesley. As Head Judge, Ballas always has the deciding vote and so her vote for Bushell kept him in the show.

In a response to a fan who voiced support for Ballas' decision, the sports correspondent wrote: "I wld always accept the decision of the judges and advice or when I play football the referee.

“The judges on @bbcstrictly are the best in the world and love the comments of the likes of @CraigRevHorwood @ShirleyBallas @MOTSI_MABUSE @BrunLabCaulo."

It isn't the first time this series that the judges' decisions have caused controversy among viewers as Dev Griffin's departure earlier in the series made some fans furious.

Despite having consistently high scores throughout his time in the competition, the BBC Radio 1 presenter was the third contestant to be eliminated.