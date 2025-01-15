Motsi Mabuse reveals why she has finally said yes to Strictly tour

The judge is joining the BBC show's live tour for the first time

What did you miss?

Motsi Mabuse has revealed that she said yes to the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing tour after her six-year-old daughter told her: "We can do this."

The dancer is a judge on the hit BBC ballroom show but so far has not gone on the road for the live tour with her fellow judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke. However, things will be different this year as Mabuse will be making her UK tour debut, joining the others for a string of shows across the UK.

Explaining her decision, the star said now that her daughter is older she was able to ask her what she thought about her going on the tour.

What, how and why?

Mabuse, who lives in Germany with her husband Evgenij Vozynuk, was on The One Show on Wednesday, 15 January and presenter Alex Jones asked why she had decided it was "the right time" for the tour.

She replied: "I have a little girl at home and I always split my time with everything that I do, and it just couldn't work out. Now she's older, we can have conversations that make sense and I asked her and she was like, 'OK mummy we can do this'."

"You know, it's all about that separation," said Mabuse, who keeps her private life out of the spotlight and has not revealed her daughter's name.

Motsi Mabuse on The One Show. (BBC screengrab)

"So she was like, fine, and I was like, 'You've got all your grandmas and granddads, everyone is there, daddy is there, so mummy is going to go. And then she is joining me.

"So yeah, we are happy."

What else did Motsi Mabuse say on The One Show?

Mabuse also shared that Strictly fans who enjoy seeing the judges go up against Revel Horwood for some light-hearted banter can expect more of the same in the live shows.

"Craig loves it, he loves the banter, we love it, we have a great time," she said. "We have grown stronger together so everything is actually much more fun. And now we are going to experience the tour, that's the first time for me, I am going to experience them also in their free time, like, the other judges, and join them."

Motsi Mabuse will be touring will her fellow judges. (BBC)

Mabuse said she was also looking forward to "sightseeing and everything I can do".

"I am actually really excited," she said. "I seem to be the only person that's excited about touring the UK this year - everybody is saying, 'It's going to rain!'"

"I said, 'I don't care what the weather is like'," she went on. "You can dress right, you can put on a raincoat and go out there!"

The One Show airs at 7pm on BBC One on weekdays.

Strictly's arena tour opens in Birmingham at the Utilita Arena on 17 January. Other stops include Sheffield, London and Glasgow.