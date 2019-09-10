Strictly Come Dancing Pro Kevin Clifton Blasts Reports He's 'Fuming' At Anneka Rice Pairing

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton has hit back at “ridiculous” reports that he’s upset with BBC bosses for pairing him with Anneka Rice.

The dancer was the subject of an article in The Sun, where a source was quoted claiming Kevin felt “punished” for starting a romance with former partner Stacey Dooley, fearing he could be this year’s “joke act” as a result.

However, a day into rehearsals with Anneka, Kevin has insisted this is far from the case.

Responding to one fan who suggested the media is “definitely out to get” the reigning Strictly champ, he wrote back: “Oh it’s ridiculous, i just laugh nowadays. As usual a completely made up story.”

He previously tweeted that he thinks Strictly bosses “always get the pairings spot on”, adding he was looking forward to “another great series”.

Oh it’s ridiculous i just laugh nowadays. As usual a completely made up story🙄. https://t.co/1dEZCzfSIM

— Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) September 10, 2019

I agree they always get the pairings spot on😀. Going to be another great series. https://t.co/v9oXyYlHej

— Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) September 9, 2019

After five times in the Strictly final, Kevin was finally crowned the winning Strictly pro in last year’s series with documentary presenter Stacey.

In the weeks that followed, it was revealed the pair were also in a relationship, though they maintained their romance didn’t start until after she split from her ex-boyfriend.

The pair recently returned to the Strictly ballroom to perform together one last time during this year’s launch show.

Following their performance in the pre-recorded episode, judge Craig Revel Horwood was required to issue an apology after making a “cruel” and “incredibly disrespectful” joke at Stacey and Kevin’s expense.

