Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances ahead of Halloween special – latest

It’s fright night in the Strictly ballroom, which means you can expect terrifying transformations as the remaining 11 contestants compete for a place in next week’s competition.

With Halloween Week performances inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this year, each couple will aim to dazzle with their ghoulish routines – and hopefully not frighten the judges too much.

JLS singer JB Gill and Amy Dowden, who were in the dance-off last week, will dance a Foxtrot to “Dancing In The Moonlight” by Toploader while comedian Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell will perform a Samba to “Stayin Alive’” by The Bee Gees. Find the full list of songs and dances below.

Contestants will be hoping to avoid following in the footsteps of Paul Merson, who was the fourth celebrity contestant to be eliminated last week, joining unsuccessful celebrities Nick Knowles, Toyah Willcox and Tom Dean.

Follow along with our live coverage back here from 6.25pm this evening as Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

Key Points

Wynne Evans, the Welsh singer hoping to get his opera talents into Strictly dance routines

17:28 , Ellie Muir

Find out everything you need to know about the GoCompare singer below...

Wynne Evans, the singer hoping to get opera into his Strictly dance routines

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 couples – full list of celebrities and their partners

16:37 , Ellie Muir

Tasha Ghouri’s journey from being Love Island’s first ever deaf contestant to Strictly Come Dancing

15:30 , Ellie Muir

Here’s everything you need to know about Ghouri, who’s sailing her way through the competition.

Tasha Ghouri, from being Love Island’s first deaf contestant to Strictly

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice speaks out candidly on Amanda Abbington scandal for first time

14:54 , Ellie Muir

Former Strictly pro dancer Giovanni Pernice has spoken out about his rehearsal room relationship with Amanda Abbington in detail for the first time since the BBC’s probe into his behaviour.

Read more below.

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice speaks out on Amanda Abbington scandal for first time

A glimpse into tonights pro routine

14:50 , Ellie Muir

Carlos Gu will lead the professional cast for a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice group rendition.

Here’s a glimpse into the action:

Spooky season is here... find out all of the songs and dances for tonight’s show

14:39 , Ellie Muir

Tonight’s list of songs and dances contains some classics for Strictly Halloween Week, including the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-themed performances.

Here’s the full list:

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones will dance a Salsa to “Canned Heat” by Jamiroquai

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe will perform a Cha Cha to “Love Potion No. 9” by The Clovers

Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez will perform a Tango to “Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin will perform a Jive to “Time Warp” by The Rocky Horror Picture Show Cast

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola will perform an Argentine Tango to “Ready Or Not” by Fugees

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec will dance the Samba to “I Like to Move It” by Reel 2 Real

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell will dance a Samba to “Stayin Alive’” by The Bee Gees

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas will perform an American Smooth to The Addams Family Theme by Vic Mizzy

JB Gill and Amy Dowden will dance the Foxtrot to “Dancing In The Moonlight” by Toploader

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał will perform a Viennese Waltz to “That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu will perform a Paso Doble to “In The Hall of the Mountain King” by Grieg