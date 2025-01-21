Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova ‘taking control’ of career after suffering early exit

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova were the first couple to be booted off Strictly Come Dancing’s 2024 series (PA Media)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nadiya Bychkova has said she’s “taking control” of her career after she became the first pro to be booted off the BBC show last year.

The Ukrainian dancer, 35, not only had to endure becoming the first pro voted off alongside her celebrity partner, Olympian Tom Dean, but her exit came weeks after announcing her split from fellow Strictly pro, Kai Widdrington, before the latest series began.

Reflecting on the future, the TV star opened up about her new stage projects while attending Fake Bake’s Blue Monday and revealed that it’s “nice to be the person behind it all as well as the face.”

“I’m going on my tour for Evenings with Nadiya in February, but it’s spread out, which is nice as it allows me to do other things at the same time. It’s very different from what I’ve done before," she revealed.

"It’s more intimate, but it will also interact more with the audience, which I’m really looking forward to. I’m creating a lot of it myself, so it’s nice to be the person behind it all as well as the face.

She added: “It allows me to take control and be creative with something I’m proud of. This year I want to try and find new ways to showcase what I love to do on stage.

Bychkova pictured at the Fake Bake Blue Monday event (Fake Bake)

“It’s interesting to be in those footsteps of directing the show - and that’s what I want to do more of.”

In September, Bychkova admitted feeling "devastated" after her celebrity partner became the first contestant eliminated from the latest series.

Olympic swimmer Dean and Bychkova’s cha cha routine to Boogie Wonderland by Earth, Wind & Fire failed to impress most of the judges, and they were booted off during the dance-off.

After the results show, Bychkova took to Instagram, saying she was "not ready to talk about what happened tonight just yet” and was “devastated that you won’t get to see” how much dancing improvement Dean has made.

Bychkova split from fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington in July, according to reports (PA Wire)

Elsewhere, Bychkova admitted that she and her ex “aren’t friend” after they split in July after two years together.

Asked whether they were on good terms, she previously told The Mirror: “We work together but we are not friends and that's OK.

“One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him it will be amazing because I'm a professional.”