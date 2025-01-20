Strictly Come Dancing star Tasha Ghouri glad she lost to Chris McCausland

Tasha Ghouri would have felt “guilty” if she had won ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ instead of Chris McCausland.

The 26-year-old reality star - who worked as a dancer before she shot to fame on 'Love Island' - lost out to blind comedian Chris, 47, during the final of the BBC Latin and ballroom competition in December, and explained that he and his professional partner Dianne Buswell had to put in "twice the amount of hard work" as everyone else because of his visual impairment.

She is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column as saying: "I definitely would've felt guilty if I'd won, 100 per cent, because Chris had to put in twice the amount of hard work we did.

"Dianne really had to teach him a different way by moving his body, and he had to touch her body to feel how she moved.

"Their partnership together was unstoppable.

"You could see the joy on his face when he won.

"He was just so happy, we all were.

"I think we all stood in that final knowing it was [going to] be him.

"I mean, it was an epic final."

Tasha - who was teamed up with professional Aljaz Skorjanec and also made it to the final alongside 'Miranda' star Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola - previously admitted to questioning her place on the hit BBC One show following "a lot of noise" about her previous dance training at Creative Academy, in Slough, and competing in big events.

She told Closer magazine: "There was a lot of noise after we did the Charleston, and I started feeling like, 'Do I even deserve to be here?'

"There was a point in rehearsals where Aljaz and I had a heart-to-heart, and he picked me up and said I do deserve to be here.

"We're in this together.

"I let that noise cloud my head a bit in rehearsals but, eventually, I thought, 'I'm here for myself. I'm not going to let it get to me, and I'm going to work hard.' "