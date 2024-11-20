How to get tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour

The Strictly Come Dancing tour is coming to a town near you! (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Lace up your dancing shoes because Strictly Come Dancing is hitting the road and making its way towards a city near you in 2025.

This year’s show is currently airing BBC One and iPlayer with a celebrity line-up featuring the likes of comedian Chris McCausland, JLS singer JB Gill, reality star Tasha Ghouri and TOWIE’s Pete Wicks. While viewers stay glued to their screens to see how these famous faces fare on the dancefloor, plans are already being announced regarding the next Strictly Come Dancing live UK tour.

With many of the show’s professional dancers expected to join all four of the show’s iconic judging panel on a series of country-wide dates, the show looks set to be every dancing fan’s dream evening. Here’s everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour for 2025, including how to get tickets, where the tour will be visiting and more.

How can I get Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour tickets?

Tickets for the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster UK.

Strictly will be dancing all across the UK between Friday 17 January and Sunday 9 February 2025 in a tour that starts at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena (17-21 January) and ends at London’s O2 Arena (7-9 February).

In between, Strictly’s glitz and glamour will visit Sheffield’s Utilita Arena (21 January), Newcastle’s Utilita Arena (22-23 January), Glasgow’s OVO Hydro (24-26 January), Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena (28-29 January), Leeds’ First Direct Arena (30-31 January), Manchester’s AO Arena (1-2 February) and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena (4-6 February).

Each performance will feature a British Sign Language interpreter who will appear on two large screens at each show, allowing hearing-impaired people to enjoy the action no matter where they’re sitting.

Speaking of which, each night audiences can expect all of the excitement and dazzling dance moves that have made Strictly Come Dancing one of the BBC’s most popular programmes — only this time, they won’t need a TV to soak it all up.

Who will be on the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour?

As mentioned above, all four of Strictly Come Dancing’s current judges will be joining the show on its upcoming UK trek. This includes Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse who makes her Strictly Live tour debut in 2025.

As with previous tours, Janette Manrara will return as the show’s host, guiding viewers through each immaculate move and spectacular step.

Speaking of bringing her scoreboards on tour for the first time, Mabuse said: “I’m thrilled to be joining my fellow TV judges Shirley, Anton and Craig on the Strictly Live Tour. “I’ve heard so much about the incredible audiences that come to the shows across the country — it will be such a joy to be part of that magic. I can’t wait for January.” Neither can we, Motsi!

The tour will also feature appearances from the show’s incredible line-up of celebrities and professional dancers, including actor Sarah Hadland, singer Shayne Ward and Gladiator Montell Douglas.

Hadland, who is partnered with reigning champion Vito Coppola on the BBC series, said she is “very excited” to be joining the tour as she has been having “such a ball” on the show.

Olympic athlete Douglas, who has been setting the Strictly dancefloor alight with professional Johannes Radebe this series, said she “can’t wait” to share the “incredible” Strictly experience with audiences across the UK.

She added: “Strictly fans on tour, are you ready? I’m beyond excited to be joining the live tour.“I’ve heard amazing things about audiences all over the country. Bring on January.”

Former X Factor winner Ward, who recently departed the show with his dance partner Nancy Xu, said he is “buzzing” to get on the road. The actor and singer said: “I’ve sung in many of the venues before, so I know the amazing atmosphere that the arena audiences bring. I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans there.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour takes place between 17 January and 6 February 2025.