Strictly Come Dancing: What time is it on tonight as injured celeb pulls out of Movie Week

Lights… camera… action! It’s time for Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing.

It is week three of BBC’s dancing competition, with the remaining contestants set to perform on tonight’s episode to some very recognisable tunes, which will begin at 6.25pm on BBC One.

Tonight (5 October), the stars will perform numbers to the soundtrack of films including Paddington, Wonka, and The Little Mermaid.

Topping the leaderboard last week, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and professional Aljaž Škorjanec, will perform the Rumba to Billie Eillish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. You can find the full list of who is performing to what song here.

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has had to pull out of this week’s competition after sustaining another injury. As per the competition’s rules, he and Luba Musthuk will receive a bye through to next week.

Movie Week arrives after the first elimination of the season, which saw Olympic champion Tom Dean booted from the series.

Tonight’s episode also comes days after the BBC published its findings of an investigation into accusations against Gionvanni Pernice of abusive behaviour.

The broadcaster cleared Pernice of some of the most serious allegations levelled against him, while also issuing an apology to actor Amanda Abbington who filed a complaint against Pernice.

Shirley Ballas to make first ‘cameo’ of the season tonight

Strictly Come Dancing to make history with brand new dance genre on Saturday

17:00 , Annabel Nugent

TV medic Dr Punam Krishan, who is partnered with Gorka Márquez, teased the performance on Thursday’s episode of spin-off show It Takes Two.

The pair will be performing a traditional Bollywood dance for Movie Week, in a nod to Dr Krishan’s South Asian heritage.

“What we’re doing, is for the first time, it’s never been done before,” Marquez had hinted during last week’s results show.

Professional dancers go bananas!

16:20 , Annabel Nugent

In addition to our remaining couples, the show’s professional dancers will be performing a Minions-themed routine, choreographed by Lizzie Gough and Kieran Donovan.

Check out a sneak peek of what’s to come...

(BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Toyah Willcox is determined to ‘prove the doubters wrong'

16:00 , Annabel Nugent

After coming out on top in a dance-off against Tom Dean, Wilcox told The Sun that “everyone was completely shocked” by her win.

“They look at a tiny little 66-year-old who is either the same age as their mother or their granny - I fully understand that to young people I’m incredibly old, but I don’t behave like that,” she said.

“I also like that some younger ­people might not know who I am, because they might not know how strong I am.”

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Is there a new Strictly curse?

15:40 , Annabel Nugent

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal have their work cut out for them tonight after having chosen to dance the Samba to the theme song of George of the Jungle.

The Samba hasn’t worked out so well for previous contestants, with the tricky dance style responsible for the most celebrity exits on the programme’s history. A total of 22 per cent of all eminated stars have danced the Samba.

Can Pete and Jowita break the curse?

(BBC)

What have the judges said about the results of the investigation into Giovanni Pernice?

15:20 , Annabel Nugent

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood admitted a “weight has been lifted” following the BBC’s findings into the behaviour of professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Friday, the Strictly judge said: “There is a difference. It’s like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders because it was always hanging in the air.”

15:00 , Annabel Nugent

Commenting on the news at an event at Henley Literary Festival on Tuesday (1 October), head judge Shirley Ballas said: “I don’t condone bullying. I’ve been through it myself.

“So if things aren’t right or need addressing, I feel for the person that wants them addressed. And I think that’s a big, important part that everybody gets to say their thing. But now the investigation is over and everybody can move on.

“The eight years I’ve been on the show, it’s been great safeguarding. I’ve always felt taken care of when the bullying got really bad.”

Ballas was previously one of the most prominent figures to defend Pernice during the controversy, calling him a “perfect gentleman”.

What were the results of the investigation into Giovanni Pernice?

14:30 , Annabel Nugent

Tonight’s episode arrives in the wake of the BBC’s investigation into the conduct of Giovanni Pernice, which cleared the dancer of the more serious allegations against him.

Amanda Abbington’s complaints of verbal bullying and harassment, however, were upheld. The broadcaster issued an apology to the actor following the outcome.

ICYMI: Oti Mabuse reveals how Strictly took a toll on her marriage

14:00 , Annabel Nugent

The 34-year-old two-time Strictly champion and Dancing on Ice judge, has revealed how she became emotionally detached from her husband, Marius Lepure, 41, when she joined the dancing competition in 2014 and became fixated on winning the glitterball trophy.

Ex-Strictly pro Oti Mabuse reveals how series affected her marriage

What will happen to Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk if they don’t perform tonight?

13:42 , Annabel Nugent

Knowles has confirmed he will not be performing on tonight’s episode due to an injury that has left him on crutches. As is customary, the pair will proceed to the next round of Strictly – although his future on the show appears uncertain.

Shirley Ballas teases Strictly Come Dancing ‘cameo’

13:38 , Annabel Nugent

Strictly fans are in for a treat as head judge Shirley Ballas teased her first “cameo” of the season to arrive in tonight’s live show.

She said: “I can tell you that I have a small cameo role and that I am very excited about that. I am very excited about it, I have been in today to rehearse.

“The characters this week are going to be just, I don’t want to tell you them all, but they are really fabulous.”

What is the line-up for tonight?

13:29 , Annabel Nugent

A beloved staple on Strictly, Movie Week sees the contestants perform to songs from the soundtracks of famous films. Here’s who is performing what tonight...

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell will Jive to the Wayne’s World theme.

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer will be dancing a Cha Cha Cha to The Magnificent Seven theme.

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones performing a Cha Cha Cha Mrs Doubtfire’s “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag”.

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones will dance a Samba to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał will also Samba to the George of the Jungle theme.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe’s will Tango to “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls.

Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez will perform a Couple’s Choice to “Bole Chudiyan” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola will dance a Viennese Waltz to “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter.

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu will perform the same style to “If I Can Dream” from the 2022 film Elvis.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec will do the Rumba to Billie Eillish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin will be doing the Paso Doble to “Elevation” from Tomb Raider.

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas will Quickstep to Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” from Rocketman.

JB Gill and Amy Dowden will do the American Smooth to “Pure Imagination” from Wonka. Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk will do the Charleston to “Rain on the Roof” from Paddington 2.

Who is topping the leaderboard after week two?

13:18 , Annabel Nugent

Hours away from Movie Week, here’s a reminder of how the celebrity contestants fared last Saturday...

Strictly 2024 leaderboard: All of the scores from week two of the competition

Why is Nick Knowles not performing tonight?

13:16 , Annabel Nugent

Nick Knowles has pulled out of Movie Week show after sustaining another injury.

Knowles fell and injured his knee while doing a jump during a dress rehearsal on Friday, 4 October. He is now using crutches to walk and will not perform this weekend.

A spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing told The Independent: “Unfortunately, Nick Knowles sustained an injury during rehearsals and as a result, will not dance this weekend.”