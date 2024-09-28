Strictly Come Dancing, week 2 live: Paul Merson’s BBQ salsa sets the floor alight

Paul and Karen’s BBQ salsa sets the floor alight

I’m watching the show with my in-laws, who remembered what my husband’s grandmother most admired about Strictly during its earliest years: “It taught people to try.” Something that certainly applies to tonight’s dancers...

Tom and Nadiya opened week two with a cha cha to Boogie Wonderland. Tom, bless him, is not a compelling watch hence a considerable amount of VT time spent on Nadiya taking him to mini golf. He is an attentive partner and looked like he’s really enjoying himself, and those swimmer’s arms were put to good use in some sharp dips. He’s very strong above the waist but needs more practise on his feet. There was a mishap that looked like Nadiya was supposed to go between Tom’s legs, but they just about recovered and the judges didn’t seem too bothered – except Craig, obviously. “You need to dance to your height,” he said. I have no idea what this means but it sounds convincing.

Craig: 3; Motsi: 6; Shirley: 5; Anton: 6

Kat’s score: 5

Greg Davies is tonight’s celebrity Speaker of the Terms and Conditions which bodes very well for Claudia appearing on a future season of Taskmaster (she would be so good).

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez - Guy Levy

Punam and Gorka took to the floor for a very Latin-feeling foxtrot, with Gorka wearing some eye-popping leather trousers. Punam’s energy was superbly channelled this week – rather than giving “messy night out”, it was exact, charismatic and involved arms and legs pointing in all the right directions. For a GP, she’s a great performer – for next week, she needs to work on her frame in hold with Gorka and, like Tom, work on what her feet are doing.

Craig: 4; Motsi: 5; Shirley: 4; Anton: 5

Kat’s score: 6

Fresh from an American Smooth clad in football kits last week, Paul and Karen performed salsa in matching leopard print with go-faster stripes down each leg. Paul tackled the footwork with all the determination of a striker about to challenge the ref’s latest decision – his lifts, though, were no joke. After years of watching retired footballers burn out on stage, watching Paul set it alight – with charisma, if not yet technique – is a total joy, as is watching how excited the judges are to see what they will do do next. Fingers crossed that this pair stay in for a while – not least to see how the wardrobe team can give a nod to training-kit-in-full ballroom attire. As Shirley remarked, that was pure entertainment. “It’s not community service, is it?” said Paul. “I don’t have to do it; I want to do it.”

Craig: 2; Motsi: 4; Shirley: 4; Anton: 5

Kat’s score: 5

This week’s dances and songs

Last week Vindaloo, this week, Parklife. Exactly what has the American Smooth done that Strictly is trying to box it in with the quirkiest English songs of the past 30 years? Will future weeks see the poor dance paired up with Three Lions, Tubthumping or Ebeneezer Goode?



Still, the prospect of singers Tommy Blaize and Lance Ellington tonight getting to stretch themselves from the blues of Bill Withers to the booming of Phil Daniels on a Blur hit is delightful.

It’s also a big night for bald musicians, with dances to songs from Pitbull, Ne-Yo, Teddy Swims and Post Malone – the last two of these barely five months old, if not big summer hits. Dr Ranj and Janette did a cracking samba in 2018 to the same Pitbull song, Fireball, a routine so hot that Janette’s dress came unstuck.



Here is this week’s line-up:



Montell and Johannes: Samba – Fuego (Eleni Foureira)

Punam and Gorka: Foxtrot – Man! I Feel Like a Woman! (Shania Twain)

Sam and Nikita: Charleston – Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys

Sarah and Vito: Paso Doble – Freed From Desire (Gala)

Tasha and Aljaž: Viennese Waltz – Misty Blue (Dorothy Moore)

Toyah and Neil: Jive – Nutbush City Limits (Ike & Tina Turner)

Chris and Dianne: Foxtrot – Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy (The Tams)

Jamie and Michelle: Rumba – Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers)

JB and Amy: Cha Cha – Closer (Ne-Yo)

Nick and Luba: American Smooth – Parklife (Blur)

Paul and Karen: Salsa to Fireball – (Pitbull)

Pete and Jowita: American Smooth – I Had Some Help (Post Malone)

Shayne and Nancy: Tango – The Door (Teddy Swims)

Tom and Nadiya: Cha Cha – Boogie Wonderland (Earth, Wind & Fire)

Wynne and Katya: Viennese Waltz – The Blue Danube (Strauss)

Chris McCausland’s Strictly Diary

By anyone’s standards, Chris and Dianne did well last week. Their cha cha to Twist and Shout scored them 23, putting them joint fourth on the leaderboard with Jamie and Michelle, Tom and Nadiya, and Sam and Nikita.

By the scale of the nerves that Chris says he was experiencing going into the dance – not to mention only having Paul’s commentary for company – he would have been entirely within his rights to fall apart entirely, but he and Dianne pulled it together for a truly impressive first dance.

Here’s a snippet from this week’s diary to read before tonight’s foxtrot:

“I was asked if I wanted the crowd to remain quiet for my dances so that I could better hear Dianne’s presence around me. It was a lovely gesture, but not something I wanted to consider. I want to fit into the electric atmosphere of a live Strictly show and for the crowd to be entertained and not to have the atmosphere flattened to accommodate me. I would rather go out in week two having disastrously immersed myself in the show’s noisy energy than get through to week 10 in silence.”

Read the whole thing here.