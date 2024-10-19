Strictly Come Dancing, week 5: Paul Merson gets a pasting – but is Wynne Evans home and dry?

And that’s it from week five of Strictly! Coming up, it’s Halloween Week and, as ever, I cross my fingers and hope that someone will be dressed as Tim Curry from the gloriously camp 1980s film musical of The Worst Witch starring Fairuza Balk from The Craft as Mildred Hubble. Only 20 years of disappointment so far.

Before then, we have Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing on tomorrow night’s results show, which starts on BBC One at 7.20pm and also features the pros dancing a paso choreographed by the much-missed Strictly alumna Oti Mabuse.

I’ll be back next Saturday at 6.25pm – have a wonderful week til then!

Montell and Jamie top the leaderboard (but the three Ps are in trouble)

Scoring has been uneven this week to put it mildly, but it has certainly changed the story from the last few weeks. Tasha and Aljaž move into fourth place with a score that, last week would have seen them come second.

The arguably underscored Punam and Gorka are second from bottom, with Paul and Karen languishing on 19. As ever, it will be the audience vote that changes things on tomorrow night’s results show.

The Week Five leaderboard:

Montell and Johannes: 39

Jamie and Michelle: 39

Chris and Dianne: 35

Tasha and Aljaž: 34

Wynne and Katya: 33

Sarah and Vito: 32

Shayne and Nancy: 31

JB and Amy: 30

Sam and Nikita: 26

Pete and Jowita: 22

Punam and Gorka: 21

Paul and Karen: 19

Montell and Johannes bring chart-topping Carnival spirit

Johannes is such a strong dancer that the times he lets go are pure joy because they feel so rare. His Couple’s Choice with Montell is a gorgeous thing that shows exuberance, pride – and so much skill. Taking in multiple costumes, and culture from Africa and the Caribbean, it was a real celebration.

Anton makes them promise that, if they make the final, they’ll do this dance again. Montell has had a real rise over the last fortnight and tonight’s ebullient routine takes it up another gear. Is it worth three 10s? Not yet, but Montell is on her way to deserving the full set – and she ties for top of the leaderboard with Jamie and Michelle.



Craig: 9

Motsi: 10

Shirley: 10

Anton: 10

Kat’s score: 9

Nobody mention The Hand

Forget “Nobody mention the war,” it’s all about not mentioning The Hand. Wynn and Katya have been all but absent from the Clauditorium camera, except one point where Wynne stood with his hands behind his back, and Katya had someone else’s hand around her waist.

The bizarre song pacing has affected a few couples tonight and Wynne and Katya are the latest to get hammered by a change. The already nippy Mr Blue Sky goes up a few mph to a stratospheric paciness for Wynne and Katya’s quickstep which might explain why he almost fell over next to the bench. It’s a gimmicky dance that sees him dancing much of it with what looks like loo roll on his shoe and egg on his face.

“We love the comedy,” says Katya brightly. Another in-joke? Wait, no: the in-joke must be the judges’ scores. Two 9s, really?! Someone bleed a radiator, please, perhaps that will sort out both the scoring and the pacing of the music.

Craig: 7

Motsi: 9

Shirley: 9

Anton: 8

Kat’s score: 7

Shayne’s screen persona takes the smooth out of American Smooth

Part of the joy of Strictly is how you can fall in love with people you have never heard of before. With X Factor winner Shayne Ward, this seems to be happening in reverse. There is something about Shayne that just does not come across well on screen. Punam brings her little boy along to her rehearsal – how lovely! Shayne’s mum comes to his rehearsal on crutches to celebrate her son’s 40th – ugh, wheeling her out for the sympathy vote. Even his costume made me wish I were watching Pete, although Tommy’s slightly strained high notes singing Get Here made me laugh more than I have in a while.

Shayne did perfectly serviceable lifts with Nancy and there was nothing wrong with his dancing. Ballroom is definitely his strong suit – I just don’t need to watch him do it again and, judging by how he ended in the dance-off last week despite decent scores, it’s a concern the wider audience shares. Tellingly, Shirley tells him to show off his authentic self – and I agree. (I lose further sympathy for Shayne when he says that his mum hasn’t been well enough to come to the live shows, while I have plenty for his unwell mum.)

Craig: 7

Motsi: 8

Shirley: 8

Anton: 8

Kat’s score: 7

Sarah and Vito channel Toyah – but better

Sarah Hadland & Vito Coppola - Guy Levy

More evil twins! Toyah trended on X during Sarah and Vito’s samba thanks to a costume and hairstyle that felt like a summoning spell.

Another year of Vito making me question the laws of physics #strictly pic.twitter.com/q3WlRKQqv0 — poppy ☾ (@scddevereaux) October 19, 2024

It was Sarah and Vito’s turn to be marked down last week (and they didn’t feature in the Clauditorium much then, either). Tonight’s bright and breezy samba, in costumes that could have been ripped off any chintz sofa in Disney+’s new 80s drama Rivals, has plenty of polish but Sarah’s confidence seems to have taken an understandable knock. She looks hesitant across the dancefloor – perhaps it’s her talisman and support team, Miranda Hart, having a night off to do an event – but her acting remains excellent.

Craig: 8

Motsi: 8

Shirley: 8

Anton: 8

Kat’s score: 7

Pete and Jowita’s rumba makes Oasis sexy – almost

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal - Guy Levy

Rumours have surrounded Pete and Jowita for weeks as their chemistry on the dancefloor is off the charts – and their rumba to Don’t Look Back in Anger is no exception. I can safely say that this is the first and only time that I have ever felt hot under the collar while an Oasis song has played. Another mystifying song choice, but watching Pete and Jowita dance made up for it – Shirley was mesmerised by the figure eight Pete drew with his lower body, and he is coming on brilliantly.

The pair have a few lifts that absolutely shouldn’t be in the rumba and suggests distraction – Craig mutters about the possibility of “disqualification, darling!” but he allows that they have been doing their homework. “I feel like an otter,” sighs Pete, sweating in the Clauditorium afterwards. Let’s keep him and his quips for a few more weeks.

Craig: 4

Motsi: 5

Shirley: 6

Anton: 7

Kat’s score: 6

Bad remix of Unwritten sends Sam and Nikita off their stride

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin - Guy Levy

Florence and the Machine was a strangely slow choice for the tango, and this jolly Natasha Bedingfield banger was completely wrong for a quickstep. Unwritten has such a specific pace, and being speeded up with a new drum track made it as confusing to listen to as it must have been to dance to. Despite their best efforts (and some lovely moves), Sam and Nikita looked really uncomfortable.

“You looked like you were dancing a divorce,” says Craig quite rightly. This felt like it was a fault with the music rather than their partnership. In the Clauditorium, Sam alludes to something having happened outside the show to throw her off her game – “I don’t want to make excuses,” she says, making excuses, but given all this, why not?

Craig: 6

Motsi: 7

Shirley: 6

Anton: 7

Kat’s score: 6

The wheels come off in Paul’s Car Wash samba

Karen Hauer & Paul Merson - Guy Levy

Paul and Karen have always been huge fun to watch, but tonight the stars of the show are the windsocks forming part of their Car Wash set. Paul is far more static than he’s been before and leaves it to Karen to do all the showy bits – never a good sign.

Paul Merson just can't catch a break can he? Why did the producers have to make his Samba a bit jokey?



I feel like he did a good job but he's deffo more of a Ballroom dancer tbh#Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/Qyfez4g0jc — A.Angels (@AAngels05) October 19, 2024

“You’re really putting in the effort and I could recognise the steps!” said Motsi – this did not come across as the motivational praise it was intended to be. As everyone who’s danced so far has seriously raised their game, this might be another Dreaded Dance-Off for Paul ahead of Halloween Week.

Craig: 3

Motsi: 5

Shirley: 5

Anton: 6

Kat’s score: 4

Tasha and Aljaž tango beautifully but lose their leaderboard streak to Chris

Tasha and Aljaž have easily led the leaderboard so far thanks to a dazzling standard of dance. Their tango to Florence and the Machine shows just the same class and finesse: clean and exact – but might it be lacking some of the drama they’ve brought until now?

There’s a mismatch between her and Aljaž’s costumes, and those and the song. Viewers like a bit of a surprise and glamour, and visually, this felt oddly pared down for a tango. Was the song slowed down too? But what an immaculate couple – regardless of storyline demands to make the show more exciting, their future looks safe for Halloween Week.

Craig: 8

Motsi: 9

Shirley: 8

Anton: 9

Kat’s score: 9

Is there anything Chris and Dianne can’t do?

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell - Guy Levy

I flagged Tommy Blaize’s passion for Liverpool FC earlier – how typically kind of Chris to give him a shout-out after his dance so that we saw all the singers on screen (albeit sadly in black tie rather than football shirts).

Chris’s musicality is truly exceptional and this week’s dance saw him step into another league, reflected by the judges’ scores. Able to draw a breath this week after two weeks of high-tempo numbers, he and Dianne are in perfect step throughout their lovely waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone. There are also a few moments when Chris walks alone (!) under a spotlight (!!) and it’s testament to how much joy and truth he and Dianne bring to their dancing that I was moved rather than violently unwell by such stagey unsubtlety.

this part of the dance was beautiful oh my god #strictly pic.twitter.com/QDNOMhYu3M — leah (@flickersuggs) October 19, 2024

Chris had tears in his eyes by the end of the routine – fingers crossed he was moved by singing and isn’t about to come down with another cold. Beautifully done. “Your elbow is too low,” says Craig. “Your beard doesn’t suit you and even I know that,” Chris fires back good-naturedly.

Craig: 8

Motsi: 9

Shirley: 9

Anton: 9

Kat’s score: 9

…while Jamie and Michelle get overmarked for their blinding paso

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas - Guy Levy

Excuse me for a moment while I wait for my eyesight to return; my astigmatism cannot take the jumble of patterns on Jamie and Michelle’s paso doble costumes.

For his paso, Jamie adopts the concerned EastEnders expression usually employed during the “doof doofs” at the end of an episode. Michelle’s choreography is terrific – leaps and plenty of expression (and a real paso song in Ernesto Lecuona’s Malagueña.) But three 10s? Really? No.

Craig: 9

Motsi: 10

Shirley: 10

Anton: 10

Kat’s score: 8

But not all at home were convinced by the acting...

give this girl an OSCAR at this point #Strictly @michelle_tsiak pic.twitter.com/G5ab1qB76U — No Context Strictly Come Dancing 🪩 (@nocontextSCD_) October 19, 2024

Punam and Gorka’s lovely waltz gets mystifyingly undermarked

Punam and Gorka were lowest on the leaderboard last week but the audience goodwill from their glorious – and Strictly history-making – Bollywood Couple’s Choice the week before carried them through, avoiding the dance-off. Perhaps worried that goodwill will have expired now, Punam’s charming son visits her rehearsal in the VT – and frankly, he is so adorable that we need to see him again.

Dr Punam Krishan & Gorka Marquez - Guy Levy

Not that there’s much to worry about, Punam finds something in the Viennese Waltz that she channelled in the Couple’s Choice. She looks totally at ease on the floor with a lovely rise and fall and a dreamy smile throughout with no mistakes. She and Gorka are clearly a ballroom couple – this was wonderful. (And what a reminder of Billy Joel’s most underrated song!) The judges clearly have some time to fill as they all flannel on with micro-detailed specifics about how Punam can improve – but it all comes down to her looking lovely. Their scores are mystifyingly low. Do they want her in the dance-off?

Craig: 4

Motsi: 6

Shirley: 5

Anton: 6

Kat’s score: 7

JB and Amy open the show with a perhaps too-careful jive

Amy Dowden & JB Gill - Guy Levy

The show opened with rehearsal footage apparently phoned in through a potato and then played through the oldest mobile phones the BBC props department could find. Wynne and Katya featured – but will they make it to next week’s Halloween special, or is that taking scary too literally?

JB and Amy open the show with a jive to Outkast’s evergreen classic, Hey Ya! – wardrobe have done an amazing job of replicating André 3000’s outfit from the music video, JB looks terrific. He’s also been dancing much better when he has a character to perform and, initially, this works well. But after a few steps, he looks like a pony with new shoes: the jive doesn’t seem to come naturally. Anton and Craig comment on the heaviness of his steps and how he picked up his feet, but the timing is good.

Craig: 7

Motsi: 8

Shirley: 7

Anton: 8

Kat’s score: 7

Not everyone thought JB and Amy quite hit the jive high points, though.

a reminder of THE strictly jive dance #strictly pic.twitter.com/nBJiJzrWlv — leah (@flickersuggs) October 19, 2024

Tommy Blaize’s love for Liverpool gets chance to shine

The Strictly singers don’t get much face time on the show so it’s lovely to see how thrilled Tommy Blaize is to be singing Liverpool FC’s adopted anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone, to accompany Chris and Dianne’s Waltz.

Fingers crossed he’s still wearing his team shirt tonight although it’s sadly unlikely that this will be Chris’s outfit on the dancefloor. That’s a bit more suited to his Wayne’s World routine.

Every once in a while I get to sing one very close to my heart ♥️🐦‍🔥#strictly #ynwa pic.twitter.com/LowGSm7WI0 — Tommy Blaize (@TommyBlaize) October 19, 2024

This week’s dances and songs

Chris and Dianne should have every Liverpool FC-supporting viewer on their side when their waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone – but Pete and Jowita might outdo them given that their rumba track, Don’t Look Back in Anger has been adopted by the entirety of England (don’t mention the Euros).

It’s certainly a more interesting week of songs than the last couple of shows – although if Sam and Nikita can harness a tenth of the studio’s goodwill towards Nikita when he introduced Natasha Bedingfield’s 2000s anthem, Unwritten, in the studio last week, the week is theirs to lose. Well, provided Tasha and Aljaž somehow forget all their moves but that feels somewhat unlikely.

Montell and Johannes: Couple’s Choice – Skeleton Move (KG and Zanda Zakuza)

Punam and Gorka: Viennese Waltz – She’s Always A Woman To Me (Billy Joel)

Sam and Nikita: Quickstep – Unwritten (Natasha Bedingfield)

Sarah and Vito: Samba – Do It Do It Again (Rafaella Carrà)

Tasha and Aljaž: Tango – Dog Days Are Over (Florence + The Machine)

Chris and Dianne: Waltz – You’ll Never Walk Alone (Gerry and the Pacemakers)

Jamie and Michelle: Paso Doble – Malagueña (Ernesto Lecuona)

JB and Amy: Jive – Hey Ya! (Outkast)

Paul and Karen: Samba – Car Wash (Rose Royce)

Pete and Jowita: Rumba – Don’t Look Back In Anger (Oasis)

Shayne and Nancy: American Smooth – Get Here (Sam Smith)

Wynne and Katya: Quickstep – Mr Blue Sky (Electric Light Orchestra)

Chris’s Strictly Diary: Injury, upset, and alienating Merseyside and Manchester

Chris revealed that he was dealing with a horrendous cold in last week’s show: “If you were watching and you thought that I needed to close my big flappy mouth, let me assure you that if I had done so, I would have suffocated halfway through and Dianne would have had to drag me through the rest of it by my one good wrist,” he writes in this week’s Strictly Diary.

Not only that, but he was operating with one good wrist having sprained the other earlier in the week and accidentally dropped Dianne on Thursday after forgetting his wrist support. Fortunately, this week’s waltz to We Never Walk Alone should give the poor man time to get his breath back.

“I do worry that by dancing to this song we may be forfeiting a large number of votes from the blue half of Merseyside and the whole of the city of Manchester, but if that is the case then I can’t think of a more beautiful message to go out on than one of togetherness and hope.

“The very much together Dianne and the extremely hopeful Chris will be waltzing about the place for your entertainment this Saturday, and if you’re an Everton fan or if you’re watching in Manchester then maybe turn the sound down and pretend we’re dancing to something else, as your votes will still be very much appreciated, thank you.”

Read Chris’s full Strictly Diary here.

Wynne’s winning streak looks over after wandering hand week

Wynne and Katya spent much of the week in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Eagle-eyed viewers shared clips from last Saturday’s Clauditorium of Wynne’s hand sliding across Katya’s stomach, before she firmly moved it back, professional smile unwavering, and later, Wynne going for a high five and Katya turning away and leaving him hanging. The pair released a smiley but vague statement (on Katya’s Instagram, read into that what you will) that the high five was an inside joke and went on It Takes Two to say they were horrified to see Wynne “portrayed as someone he is not”.

The problem was that the person doing the portraying was Wynne. Neither was able to explain the inside joke, which rather defeats the point when you are trending on X for a week straight. It certainly didn’t feel very comfortable watching that hand slide – something very different to the boundaried intimacy of a dancefloor choreo. Much of the commentary online and in the press has been from women reflecting on similar experiences and either criticising Strictly for making Katya take the lead in defending Wynne, or criticising viewers for reading ‘too much’ into it. The problem for Wynne is that, on screen, it looked very clear and very bad.

The infamous wandering hand - Television Stills

Given everything that has gone down with Strictly this year, it is mystifying that anyone taking part would be anything less than immaculately attuned to their partner’s personal space. It’ll be interesting to see if this affects the scores this weekend. Ladbroke’s thinks it will: Wynne and Katya’s odds to be sent home have narrowed from 25/1 to 5/1.

Welcome to week five!

Tasha and Aljaž’s domination over the leaderboard continued for another week and their lead widened – their sparkling Charleston saw them five points clear of Wynne and Katya and Jamie and Michelle tied in second place on 34. There’s currently nobody who can get near that couple for sheer style and skill, and the audience clearly adores them.

Last week, we saw Nick and Luba sent home after bravely performing their Movie Week dance despite a fortnight of Nick being lumbered with injury. Until now, the dance-off has been relatively bound to who scored what, but personality is really shining through now and so it was Shayne and Nancy rather than the low-scoring Punam and Gorka who had to dance again. Ironically, Shayne looked incredibly comfortable in the dance-off – he relaxed into the dance and looked like he was enjoying himself far more than we’ve seen so far. May that energy continue into week five.