Strictly Come Dancing, week 8: a night of bad acting, awful costumes – and a joyful Chris McCausland

Who’ll make it to Blackpool and the halfway point in this year’s competition? Well, it’s unlikely to be one of Wynne, Shayne and Jamie, who all scored the lowest tonight. Pete and Jowita got their first 10 with a slightly mortifying Couple’s Choice but it was JB and Lauren who dazzled with their samba. They tied with Tasha and Aljaž who beat the curse of dancing first to score 37.

We’ll find out tomorrow night which eight couples will be dancing on the UK’s most famous dance floor not located inside the BBC’s Strictly studio.

See below for how the night unfolded

08:16 PM GMT

And that’s a wrap on Strictly week 8!

Jowita Przystal and Pete Wicks - BBC/Guy Levy

It’s an odd number of couples this week, so how neat that their scores all come in pairs, bar Wynne and Katya on 32. At the top, Tasha and Aljaž, and JB and Lauren tie with 37 – Tasha very much beating the curse of going first – while Shayne and Nancy, and Jamie and Michelle tie at the bottom on 30.

These are still very respectable scores but with Blackpool and the halfway point in sight next week, someone’s got to go home.

It could be anyone from the bottom three but if Shayne and Nancy have to dance off again, I expect the judges to send them home. They’ve been very partial to Wynne and Katya, who have been buoyed up by scores that have never dipped below 30, and Jamie and Michelle have shown some great dances in previous weeks and a lot more to give.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola - BBC/Guy Levy

Here are the full scores from this week – the Results Show is on BBC One tomorrow night at 7.20pm when there will be singing from the musical theatre duo Ball & Boe and “a poignant routine from our professionals to mark Remembrance Sunday”, which will fingers crossed be less mortifying than some of the earnestness on stage tonight. See you next week for Blackpool!

The scores on the Strictly leaderboard after week 8:

Tasha and Aljaž – 37

JB and Lauren – 37

Pete and Jowita – 36

Montell and Johannes – 36

Sarah and Vito – 33

Chris and Dianne – 33

Wynne and Katya – 32

Shayne and Nancy – 30

Jamie and Michelle – 30

08:01 PM GMT

Chris and Dianne break all the rules with joy, joy, joy

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell - BBC/Guy Levy

Couple’s Choice is always a chance for a really high score and it’s no surprise that Chris and Dianne have been chosen to close the show with theirs. Chris’s VT details the story of how he lost his sight in a very matter-of-fact way – “It wasn’t sad. It was just the way it was” – and turning down Strictly until he realised that people don’t need to be inspired but they do need to see themselves on the telly.

From the off, Chris had been worried about falling over or going out in week 3 but, as he says, sometimes things can go better than you’d imagine. Even their costumes aren’t as dreadful as everyone else’s, and they are pretty bad.

They’ve broken the cardinal rule of Couple’s Choice tropes which is that you absolutely must be barefoot for emotion and chance to grab points. Instead, here they are grinning away having an absolute ball and clowning around to John Lennon – and making an entire audience happy, just as they have done all series.

Craig: 7

Motsi: 8

Shirley: 9

Anton: 9

Kat’s score: 9

07:50 PM GMT

Montell and Johannes pull their socks up with a smoking paso doble

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe - BBC/Guy Levy

Legend from Gladiators sucked in his cheekbones at the end of Montell and Johannes’s paso doble; you don’t get higher praise than that. Montell and Johannes suffered from being camouflaged on a muted blue floor in muted blue costumes last week, and they needed to pull off a smoking paso doble to make up for the fact that the same thing has happened again, this time in purple.

Fortunately, nobody was going to fall asleep to Lola’s Theme, and both flash their skirts and jewels with aplomb. This is a smoking, charismatic routine. You hope they had as much fun on the floor as you had watching it.

Craig: 9

Motsi: 9

Shirley: 9

Anton: 9

Kat’s score: 9

07:43 PM GMT

Wynne and Katya make the best of a multicoloured American Smooth

Katya Jones and Wynne Evans - BBC/Guy Levy

I have greatly enjoyed Mika’s run as a judge on Channel 4’s The Piano, so it was very sweet to see Claudia recording a good luck video from him for Wynne and Katya. (Costumes-wise: exactly what you’d expect from a humbug and a gumball being left out in the sun until they are inextricably stuck together.)

This is as bright and breezy an American Smooth as you could hope for given that the Costume Department appears to be waging war on every couple. Wynne and Katya’s facial expressions look strained to the point of manic, but their lifts are graceful and their footwork is extremely jolly. Katya is a terrific choreographer.

Craig; 7

Motsi: 8

Shirley: 8

Anton: 9

Kat’s score: 8

07:35 PM GMT

More ‘smell the fart’ acting in Jamie and Michelle’s Argentine tango

Michelle Tsiakkas and Jamie Borthwick - BBC/Guy Levy

I had a quick break to get some crisps from the kitchen (Co-Op Salt and Vinegar, thanks for asking, accept no substitutes) and came back to find more appalling earnest acting, this time from Jamie and Michelle. Jamie should know better, having been comprehensively out-acted by Michelle in every EastEnders skit they’ve been forced to do on the staircase.

Their dance is great steps-wise until I remembered it was supposed to be the Argentine tango, but for the end, when Jamie whirls Michelle around like a fairground worker spinning one of the waltzers. They have great chemistry, which is a shame, as their costumes make them look like they’re at a school disco for which Jamie has especially borrowed his dad’s suit jacket to attend.

Craig: 7

Motsi: 8

Shirley: 7

Anton: 8

Kat’s score: 7

07:26 PM GMT

JB nails a glorious samba despite being dressed like the DFS sale

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley - BBC/Guy Levy

I might have to put the telly on black and white, this is simply the most hideous run of costumes I’ve ever seen on one episode.

It’s only taken till week 8 but JB has finally discovered his confidence, despite him and new partner Lauren being dressed as the DFS Sale. He goes hell for leather in a samba that delights him as much as it does us – he and Lauren look completely overjoyed to be doing this dance. Shirley diplomatically credits Amy for the weeks of work she put into JB’s groundwork, but Lauren gets to have all the fun now – and so do we, hurrah! More of this please, JB, and I’m very much looking forward to seeing you both in Blackpool.

Craig: 9

Motsi: 9

Shirley: 9

Anton: 10

Kat’s score: 10

07:21 PM GMT

Pete and Jowita get 10 with a farcical Couple’s Choice

Pete Wicks - BBC/Guy Levy

The combination of Pete’s man-bun, beige costume, and it being a Couple’s Choice means something Very Earnest is happening – and indeed, this dance is a tribute to his nan, who loved Tina Turner. The sweetness of this dedication is somewhat undercut by all the slow-mo in the opening VT which makes it all look very sarcastic.

Similarly, even though this is easily Pete’s best dance, and the trust between him and Jowita is remarkable, the interpretive dance style they’ve gone for also comes across as a joke when paired with the upbeat Simply the Best. If he were smiling and enjoying it, it might work, but this is very much from Joey Tribbiani’s “Smell the fart” school of acting.

By the end, with Jowita on Pete’s shoulders (but mercifully not her skirts à la poor Vito), I was nearly in hysterics. I know that was supposed to be very moving and lovely, but I’m sorry, an interpretive Couple’s Choice dance, danced in beige, totally po-faced, to Simply the Best is absolutely hysterical. My sincere apologies to Pete and to his late nan. Still, the magic of the Couple’s Choice continues, and Pete, who it’s fair to say has not troubled the upper levels of the leaderboard, scores his first 10.

Craig: 8

Motsi: 9

Shirley: 10

Anton: 9

Kat’s score: 9

07:08 PM GMT

Pick your jaw off the floor, it’s Sarah and Vito

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola - BBC/Guy Levy

Miranda Hart’s Instagram videos supporting Sarah and Vito have been one of the jolliest aspects of Strictly this year, so it’s very sweet to see them dancing to Proud by M People, which Sarah and Miranda had as an inside joke. More hideous costumes follow; Sarah and Vito’s colours clash in a way that belongs in the 1990s.

An extraordinary lift kicks things off, spoilt slightly by the silliness of Vito with Sarah’s skirts obscuring his face and looking like he’s put a school’s dragon costume on the wrong way around. But, wow, you can see why the bookies have had a flurry of bets on them – not only are their lifts ambitious and beautifully executed, and their dance steps neat and nimble, but they are so much fun to watch.

They were so good that Craig’s first criticism was that her hands were bothering him. I’m not surprised! Judging by this run, she has more talent in her little finger than most. Shirley has exacting footwork feedback, which would be absolutely fine if she didn’t sound like your most annoying teacher. These two are criminally underscored.

Craig: 8

Motsi: 8

Shirley:8

Anton:9

Kat’s score: 9

06:59 PM GMT

Nancy smashes the rumba but Shayne trails behind

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu - BBC/Guy Levy

Ah, I see Production has borrowed the old Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves set for Shayne and Nancy’s rumba. There’s a line here about not seeing the wood for the trees, but I am a professional so I will just allude to it instead. Their springtime woodland rumba to Time After Time shows off the brilliance of Nancy’s dancing and some amazing splits – but there isn’t much for Shayne to do beyond potentially buttoning up his shirt.

Ending the number in autumn and with a pile of extremely dead leaves feels a bit on the nose given they are 100/1. The judges’ comments focus too much on “developing” and “building” considering they’re halfway through and it’s Blackpool next week. I hope they’re basking in the great scores they got last week because unless someone screws up, the dance-off looks likely.

Craig: 7

Motsi: 8

Shirley: 7

Anton: 8

Kat’s score: 7

06:49 PM GMT

Tasha and Aljaž quickstep through the worst costumes so far

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec - BBC/Guy Levy

Tasha and Aljaž are SO good together and therefore have the odds monumentally stacked against them this week to try and slow them down. They have the double whammy of opening the show in the death slot and apparently doing so while dressed by a colourblind granny who has run out of fabric, panicked, and borrowed her dead husband’s trousers and the doily from the downstairs loo.

Their quickstep is efficient, joyous and almost completely blinded by these dreadful costumes. “I thought it had everything tonight,” says Motsi with innocent accuracy – the kitchen sink is probably sewn into Tasha’s crop top.

Will Tasha’s fans be able to see past the outfits? Montell’s couldn’t last week, putting her in the dance-off. But Tasha is such a terrific dancer that she scores amazingly well – the audience booing Craig for giving an 8 shows the standard she’s at. We’re very unlikely to see her in trouble in tomorrow’s results show.

Craig: 8

Motsi: 10

Shirley: 10

Anton: 9

Kat: 9

06:46 PM GMT

Sarah and Vito are a hit at the bookies

Vito Coppola and Sarah Hadland - BBC/Guy Levy

Sarah and Vito have had a LOT of backing at the bookies this week. BetMGM says they’ve zoomed up from 11/2 to 5/2 – still behind Chris and Dianne at 1/2, but ahead of Tasha and Aljaž on 8/1 and absolutely leagues ahead of anyone else. This has got to be quite annoying for JB and Lauren, who came joint top with Tasha last week but are trailing on 28/1.

This is a sporty audience: I’ve spied Judy Murray (a former contestant and thoroughly good egg despite looking much like a wardrobe sailing across the floor) and, most excitingly, Legend from Gladiators who had arguably the best line on TV this January with: “There is no I in team, but there are five in individual brilliance.” He’ll be cheering on Montell who, all fingers crossed, will be allowed to show off a bit more than last week when she may as well have been dancing in the dark, in a cave, at the bottom of the sea.

The dances I’m most excited about tonight are Chris and Dianne, and Pete and Jowita’s Couple’s Choice. Pete is wearing a man-bun and a lot of beige, so expect his to be Extremely Earnest and probably more full of Live Life Love energy than we’d usually see from this sardonic charmer.

06:41 PM GMT

Week 8 is under way!

Six couples have bitten the ballroom dust, nine couples remain. But only eight can perform next week at the hallowed Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Every celebrity secretly (and sometimes not so secretly) wants to make it to Blackpool. For one of them this weekend, it’ll be heartbreak.

First up tonight, it’s Tasha and Aljaž’s quickstep, who will surely be in Lancashire next week...

06:20 PM GMT

This week’s dances and songs

I’m so thrilled they’ve held on long enough for us to see Chris and Pete dancing their Couple’s Choice dances. Both men have been the charismatic heart of this year’s competition, and I am so intrigued to see what Dianne and Jowita have come up for them.

This feels like a filler week songs-wise. Perhaps the bangers are being kept in reserve for Blackpool.

Chris and Dianne: Couple’s Choice - Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) (John Lennon)

Pete and Jowita: Couple’s Choice - The Best (Nicotine Dolls)

Montell and Johannes: Paso Doble - Lola’s Theme (The Shapeshifter)

Jamie and Michelle: Argentine Tango - Do I Wanna Know? (Arctic Monkeys)

Shayne and Nancy: Rumba - Time After Time (Cyndi Lauper)

JB and Lauren: Samba - Mas Que Nada (Sergio Mendes)

Tasha and Aljaž: Quickstep - Fantasy (Mariah Carey)

Wynne and Katya: American Smooth - Grace Kelly (MIKA)

Sarah and Vito: American Smooth - Proud (Heather Small)

06:05 PM GMT

Chris’s McCausland: ‘I’m looking forward to being able to smile’

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland - BBC/Guy Levy

After five weeks of fun and being able to wow the audience, Chris and Dianne have had the tango and the samba back-to-back which he describes, quite reasonably, as like having “double Latin followed by double detention at school”.

“Both the samba and the tango are very technical dances, and they have lacked the opportunity for some of the wow factor that we had been able to incorporate into those previous five weeks,” he said in his Telegraph diary this week. “No lifts, no real impressive stand-out moments, not a lot of emotion, just a checklist of technical points that need to be carried out simultaneously and against the natural instincts of this 47-year-old’s relatively inadequate body.”

With the Couple’s Choice on the cards this week, Chris and Dianne are looking forward to getting their wow factor back - and being able to smile again after a fortnight of looking very serious. Chris has been recovering by beating his daughter at Uno every Sunday (why isn’t this in every rehab plan?) and his forthcoming dance with Dianne to Instant Karma by John Lennon is giving him hope.

“I am here on Strictly to try to show that more can be possible than many might think,” he says. “I’m even surprising myself in that regard, but for me this song fits my purpose here perfectly, to try to show that we can all shine as brightly as each other if we only allow ourselves and each other to do so.”

Read Chris’s full column here.

05:50 PM GMT

It’s a sad (hopefully temporary) farewell to Amy and hello to Lauren

Amy Dowden and JB Gill - BBC/Guy Levy

Lauren Oakley, who danced with JB last week while Amy Dowden was off following a health scare, has become his permanent dance partner series after Amy had to leave the show due to a stress fracture she sustained last month.

This is doubly frustrating for Amy, who returned to the show this year after time off to focus on breast cancer treatment, having been diagnosed in May 2023.

On Wednesday, she told former Strictly pro Janette Manrara how much being back on the show had meant for her recovery and that she was “heartbroken” to miss the rest of the series.

Earlier this week, Amy posted a long statement on Instagram about her departure, which Oakley, her fellow pro dancers and friends flooded with tributes to her.

All best wishes to Amy for her recovery, and good luck to Lauren and JB in their partnership.

05:35 PM GMT

Welcome to Week 8 of Strictly 2024!

The remaining nine couples are one dance-off away from Blackpool, which traditionally marks the halfway point of the series. I know that whoever goes home this week will be gutted: the stamina of all the contestants is incredible, and they have done amazingly well to keep going to this point and doing their day jobs as well.

Sadly, Amy isn’t returning to the show due to a stress fracture – JB will partner with Lauren for the rest of the series. That bodes well for them as they topped last week’s leaderboard, tying with Tasha and Aljaž on 39.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley - BBC/Guy Levy

Both couples scored big with Couple’s Choice dances, and Chris and Dianne, and Pete and Jowita, will be hoping for the same outcome this week when they perform their own Couple’s Choices. Pete and Jowita were bottom last week on 22, with Chris and Dianne just above on 29, tying with Sam and Nikita who were eliminated after facing Montell and Johannes in the dance-off.

Yes, you read that right: MoJo, the pairing who have rocketed up the leaderboard after a slow start, ended up in the dance-off despite scoring 35 for their waltz and coming tied third. I knew that underwhelming costume and camouflaged lighting design was going to come back and haunt them – Strictly audiences do at least like to see what’s going on without it feeling like peering through soup.

Hopefully we’ll be back to full glam, glitz, and grade-A visibility this week.