Strictly considering chaperones after complaints over professional dancers’ conduct

Graziano Di Prima has been accused of a number of physical and verbal incidents during training sessions with Zara McDermott, his dance partner, in 2023 - BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing is considering introducing chaperones for competitors after complaints over professional dancers’ conduct.

The BBC could tighten its duty-of-care protocols amid claims of abusive behaviour by professional dancers on the show.

Graziano Di Prima left last week following allegations around a number of physical and verbal incidents during training sessions with Zara McDermott, his dance partner, in 2023.

He is the second professional to exit the show this year after Giovanni Pernice’s departure in June.

Di Prima has vowed to clear his name as the BBC investigates complaints made by his former Strictly Come Dancing partners about his behaviour

Pernice has branded the claims against him “false” and said that he, too, will clear his name.

Sam Bickley, the BBC’s duty-of-care executive, is expected to speak with BBC Studios production bosses to remind them of their pastoral responsibilities and explore how protections could be improved.

A source told The Times: “The BBC has toughened up its duty-of-care rules and Sam is now acting as a full-time duty-of-care exec. She will be discussing the protocols and where they need to be tightened up.

“It’s 90 per cent a happy ship but the push to win and compete might have meant some overstepping of the mark. We have acted swiftly and decisively to nip that in the bud and it doesn’t take away from almost everyone else having a really lovely, enriching experience from being part of the show.”

Giovanni Pernice, seen here with Amanda Abbington, has also left the popular show - BBC/Guy Levy

Measures that could be tabled include tighter vetting of the show’s professional dancers, better training to help them handle novice celebrities and a new code of conduct.

It is claimed there have also been demands for chaperones to be present at every rehearsal to ensure the professionals behave in line with guidance.

‘Employing chaperones would be an expensive measure’

One source described as a “senior TV figure” by The Times said professional dancers endured tough training regimes at dance schools in their own careers, and would deploy similar methods of teaching to improve the performance of their dance partner.

They said: “It would be an expensive measure to employ chaperones to attend every rehearsal and check that everything is above board but it would mean that no one would be able to cry foul months later.”

The show has been a victim of its own success, as the high standards require tough training, the source said.

They added: “It’s a fundamental question that the BBC has to answer. How does it [ensure contributor welfare] while achieving the high standards that the judges have come to demand to show the journeys of the contestants from clodhopping horses to graceful swans.

“And audience expectations have also grown as over the years viewers have come to understand more and more about what quality ballroom dancing looks like.”

Psychological tests have also been suggested as a means of testing whether celebrities are robust enough to cope with the regimented training programmes.

The BBC was contacted by The Telegraph for comment.