Strictly’s Dianne Buswell makes surprise confession about her iconic red hair

Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell always stands out in a crowd thanks to her iconic red hair.

But the dancer made a surprising confession on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (January 16) regarding her chosen hair colour.

Posing in a red workout outfit, Dianne captioned the pic: "Fun fact! Red is actually one of my least fav colours."

Dianne added a crying laughing emoji as well as soundtracking the pic with Chris de Burgh's Lady in Red.

The dancer and her celeb partner Bobby Brazier were the runners up of last year's Strictly, being beaten by Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola in the final.

Following the competition, Dianne shared on Instagram that she felt "so grateful" to have been paired with the EastEnders star on the show.

"I used to be so obsessed with winning a sparkly trophy constantly thinking about that moment and what it would feel like," she wrote.

"But what I have realised [is] dancing with this wonderful human is that the win and the sparkle is everywhere if you want it to be.

"Last night, Bobby and I danced with so much joy, passion and emotion that my heart was bursting with happiness and pride and there was our win!"

Dianne and Bobby are about to embark on the upcoming Strictly live tour which begins on January 19 and runs until February.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

