Strictly’s Dr Punam on "huge" moment in show's first Bollywood dance

Strictly Come Dancing's Dr Punam Krishan has opened up on celebrating her heritage in the show's first-ever traditional Bollywood dance.

The TV doctor appeared with her pro partner Gorka Márquez on tonight's (October 3) It Takes Two, explaining what fans should expect from their couple's choice routine for Movie Week.

The pair are dancing to 'Bole Chudiyan', a song from the soundtrack of 2001 dramedy Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, which Dr Punam described as "the Love Actually of Bollywood".

"Essentially, it's about families coming together, there's lots of cheesy love stories, it's about reunions, generations… it's just such an all-time, feel-good film," she told host Janette Manrara.



"And much like Love Actually, it's where all the iconic actors and actresses of Bollywood came together. I've watched the film over a hundred times with my sister, my mum… it's a proper comfort movie."

Dr Punam also reflected on South Asian representation in media, explaining the upcoming dance will be about more than just impressing the judges.

"When I was growing up I never imagined seeing Bollywood on 'normal' telly, as I call it," she noted.

She then said she'd like her kids to "feel really proud", whilst also acknowledging the impact of bringing a piece of Bollywood to Strictly for "South Asians or any child that wants to see something a bit different, but also feel included".

"Representation matters, so for me this is a huge moment," she concluded. "I can't wait, I know my granny in India is just so excited. It'll be really special."

