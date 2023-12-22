Strictly fans most excited to see Sally Nugent dance in Christmas special

Yahoo UK's poll of the week lets you vote and indicate your strength of feeling on one of the week's hot topics. After 72 hours the poll closes and, each Friday, we'll publish and analyse the results, giving readers the chance to see how polarising a topic has become and if their view chimes with other Yahoo UK readers.

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent will dance with Graziano Di Prima in the Strictly Christmas special. (BBC)

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent is the celebrity Strictly fans are most excited to see perform during the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023 . Dancing with Graziano Di Prima, the popular newsreader will be hoping to dazzle the judges — Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke — with a Foxtrot in a bid to win the festive special which airs on BBC One on Christmas Day at 4:40pm.

She'll face competition on the dancefloor from EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, broadcaster and historian Dan Snow, Waterloo Road star Tillie Amartey, former rugby player Danny Cipriani and Sugababe's Keisha Buchanan, but it's clear fans will be rooting for Sally to win.

The newsreader is clearly taking the competition seriously having recently revealed that she injured her ribs during training.

Yahoo Entertainment UK asked our readers "Who are you most looking forward to seeing dance on Strictly?" here are the results:

(Yahoo UK)

(Yahoo UK)

Our poll from Monday at midday until midday Thursday asked: 'Who are you most looking forward to seeing dance on Strictly'

It showed 41% of Yahoo readers were most looking forward to see Sally Nugent on the Strictly Christmas dancefloor.

23% of voters said they were looking forward to seeing EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick the most, with while 13% voted for broadcaster Dan Snow.

41% of Yahoo readers were most looking forward to see Sally Nugent on the Strictly Christmas dancefloor

Yahoo News UK readers were also asked: "How much do you enjoy Strictly?"

The votes averaged out at 5/10, indicating many readers were divided about their feelings towards the BBC show: many loved it, many didn't.

Story continues

Our original poll article can be found here.

Read more of Yahoo UK's Poll of the Week articles

All will be revealed in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 4.40pm on Christmas Day.

Read more: Christmas 2023

Watch: Strictly star Annabel Croft shared her Christmas plans