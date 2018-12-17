'Strictly' fans can't tell the difference between Stacey Dooley and Stacey Solomon

You’d think that winning Strictly Come Dancing would make you one of the biggest stars in the UK, at least in the few days around the final.

But despite coming back from being bottom of the judges’ leaderboard in the final to be crowned the BBC show’s winner thanks to her hordes of fans, there are still plenty of people who aren’t quite sure who Stacey Dooley is.

In fact, a good proportion of them are pretty sure she’s that one off Loose Women who once took part in The X Factor, if some of the congratulations tweets are anything to go by.

They were of course mistaking her for Stacey Solomon, who gave her almost-namesake a laugh by sharing the misaddressed tweets with her.





Documentary maker Dooley was named the winner of Strictly with her partner Kevin Clifton on Saturday night, fighting off tough competition from Ashley Roberts, Faye Tozer and Joe Sugg, who were all scored higher than her by the judges.

Singer Stacey Solomon poses for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Peter Rabbit’, in London, Sunday, March 11, 2018. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP) More

It was also a big win for Clifton, who was in his fifth final of six series on Strictly but won for the first time this year.

The pair had been one of the show’s most popular couples throughout the series, but no matter how many times Dooley’s name was announced on the show, it still didn’t seem to register with some viewers.





You could argue that it’s just as odd they wouldn’t know who Stacey Solomon is, given that she also won a reality show based on a public vote when she was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2010’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Ok, they look a tiny bit alike and sound a little bit similar, and yes, they are both called Stacey, but just to confirm – two very different people.

Read more

The Strictly result that turned the leaderboard upside down

Stacey Dooley still ‘made up’ after Strictly win

Has Joe Sugg revealed Dianne Buswell romance?