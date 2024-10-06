Strictly fans praise "important" Bollywood dance

Strictly Come Dancing fans have praised Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez's Bollywood dance for Movie Week, describing it as "important" and "spectacular".

The pair made history during last night's (October 5) episode of the competition show by becoming the first couple to perform a traditional Bollywood dance on Strictly.

For their couple's choice routine, Punam and Gorka danced to 'Bole Chudiyan' from the 2001 dramedy Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, which Punam previously described as "the Love Actually of Bollywood".

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

The performance put Punam and Gorka joint second on the leaderboard with a score of 33, alongside Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu and Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola.

Viewers had high praise for the performance and applauded Punam for celebrating her heritage, with many saying they felt represented.

"Absolutely loved seeing Bollywood on #StrictlyComeDancing. Brilliant to see something different and so important to see," one fan wrote.

"Spectacular Bollywood performance on #StrictlyComeDancing. Because REPRESENTATION of British Indians matters," said another, while a third wrote: "So proud of Punam and Gorka for showcasing our Bollywood culture! Making all of us British Asians scream with joy tonight… feeling seen and represented!"

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly Come Dancing's Sarah pays tribute to Dame Maggie Smith with Harry Potter dance

A fourth said: "Absolutely amazing to see Bollywood dancing on Strictly Come Dancing. I’m crying watching it! Amazing representation."

"I never saw Indian girls dancing on mainstream television so to be doing now an Indian dance on a platform like Strictly is huge," Putnam said during rehearsals.

She told host Claudia Winkleman that the performance "meant everything," adding that "you can't be something you can't see."

Judge Motsi Mabuse was also visibly moved by the routine, saying afterwards: "I know so many people are watching you right now and feel so pleased to watch this on Strictly Come Dancing.

"Just watching you, your hair flying, eyes sparkling and doing the whole storytelling. This has been so wonderful to see, so wonderful to see you in that way and if you give us this energy a couple more weeks… brilliant dancing."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about Strictly? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like