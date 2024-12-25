Strictly to feature first drag queen competitor

Tayce, from Newport in south Wales, is proud to be the first drag artist to take part in Strictly Come Dancing [BBC Studios/Guy Levy]

Strictly's Christmas Special will see the show mark another first in its 20th year - its first drag queen competitor.

Tayce, from Newport in south Wales, reached the final of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK in 2020 and is now setting his sights on a festive glitterball trophy.

Partnered with dance professional Kai Widdrington, he is up against celebrity rivals such as comedian Josh Widdicombe, presenter and fitness expert Vogue Williams, Gladiator and Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, actress Tamzin Outhwaite and racing driver and TV presenter Billy Monger.

Tayce said he was proud to be the first drag artist to take part on the series and was taking a stand against those who might criticise the move.

Tayce said: "It's such an honour and a privilege to be pushing the boundaries as the first drag queen on the show because it's been on for so many years.

"Some people may not agree and think drag is overtly sexual and not something that should be on prime-time television, but there's nothing sexualised about it.

"Drag has been around for centuries whether people like it or not, so I think this may open people's eyes a bit and give them a different view."

Tayce reached the final of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK in 2020 [BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy]

A seasoned street dancer, Tayce added he that he would be watching the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special with his family in Newport - including his dad Roger, who was the original bass player for Wham! and performed on tracks like Wham Rap and Wake Me Up Before You Go Go.

He said his parents had always been incredibly supportive of who he was.

"My mum let me wear what I wanted and I remember going to McDonalds as a kid wearing a feather boa around my waist, little sashes, wigs and heels - just because it was fun.

"We need more parents like that because I've got friends who've been exiled or kicked out of their houses [over who they are]."

Tayce says it's "an honour" to be pushing the boundaries [BBC Studios/Guy Levy]

Tayce revealed he got on like a house on fire with his Strictly dance partner Kai Waddrington.

"He put me through my paces and I put him through his," he said.

"He had to take a breather and do some stretches, because I come into the room like a ball of energy.

"I've always been that way - I like to light up the room."

Tayce's interview with Lucy Owen on BBC Radio Wales was first broadcast on Saturday and is available to catch up on BBC Sounds

Watch the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special on iPlayer and BBC One from 15.55 GMT on Christmas Day