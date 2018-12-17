Strictly final pulled in 100,000 more viewers than last year, but Kevin Clifton just beaten by sister Joanne

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing final brought in 100,000 more viewers than last year, as fans tuned in to see Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton win the Glitterball Trophy.

An average of 11.7 million people watched the final, peaking with 12.7 million.

But Kevin, who finally won the show after getting to the final five times, was just pipped to a ratings high by own sister Joanne.

She scored an average audience of 11.8 million when she won in 2016 with BBC presenter Ore Oduba.

Nonetheless, she was over the moon for her brother, posting a ludicrously cute picture of the pair as kids following his win, thanking their parents.





Kevin and Stacey failed to wow the judges with their show dance, paso doble and foxtrot, but certainly won over viewers.

They beat Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, and favourites Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell to the prize.

Stacey told Kevin after lifting the trophy: “You know how highly I think of you. I think you are the biggest gent.

“It’s no surprise you have been in the final as many times as you have. It’s daunting doing something you haven’t done before. But he’s so patient and he walks you through. You so deserve this. You so deserve this.”

Kevin replied: “Thank you so much. Not just for being so amazing and dancing so well and getting this, but just for being the most wonderful person to work with, to spend every day in training with.”

