Strictly fans 'sobbing' as Chris McCausland wins 2024 final

What did you miss?

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 has declared its winning couple in Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell.

Arguably the most extraordinary celebrity performer in the televised ballroom competition's two-decade history, the blind comedian quickly turned out to be this year's victorious foregone conclusion thanks to his almost miraculous movement week in, week out, and the adoring voting public that protected him from the dance-off each time the lines opened.

So with all of that in mind, the column inches of social media site X (formerly Twitter) predictably lit up like a delayed firework display when the final result was called on Saturday, 14 December.

What, how and why?

A waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone was their emotional final hurrah on the ballroom floor (BBC screenshot)

Addressing this historic win, McCausland told Claudia Winkleman: "I honestly thought I could go out in the first week, and I know no-one went out in the first week but I thought I still could!

"We've just lasted and lasted and [Buswell] has got so much out of me, and I mean she deserves this so much. Every day, just positivity, she's believed and she is just honestly one of the easiest people to be funny with that I have ever met. Unless she changes her number she's stuck with me and this is for her and it's for everyone out there that were told they couldn't do something."

The Australian dancer herself commented: "This is for both of us, not just me. We work together and we did it!"

Read more:

One fan reacting on X wrote: "Never been so pleased for a couple to win! Chris and Diane have been truly inspirational."

"Chris McCausland, you absolute Legend, your partnership with Dianne is what Strictly is all about, you made us feel EVERYTHING! Congratulations, you are both worthy winners," read another tweet.

Just amazing that Chris has rightly been crowned the winner #StrictlyComeDancing — Sids Mama (@Colliemama74) December 14, 2024

Nobody deserves that glitterball more than Chris and Dianne! Over the moon for them! What incredible people they are!❤️ #StrictlyComeDancing — Lucky (@Lucky_Sheeran1) December 14, 2024

Omg so happy for Chris and Dianne I’m sobbing 😭🪩✨ #StrictlyComeDancing — Darryll (@darryllbryant) December 14, 2024

SO SO HAPPY! 🥹

Congratulations Dianne & Chris.. YOU DID IT!

Nobody deserved it more 🪩🪩🪩 #StrictlyFinal #StrictlyComeDancing — Chloe Jackson (@ChloeZara11) December 14, 2024

Yasssssssss Chris McCausland. Well done mate. You've made us laugh, cry, dance and inspired. Never mind Jesus you have been walking on water this series. Truly miraculous performance 👏🏾 🙌🏾 #StrictlyComeDancing #StrictlyFinal #Strictly #chrismccausland #diannebuswell — Comedy Tyrone (@sassytyrone) December 14, 2024

#StrictlyComeDancing #AbilityNotDisability That was an absolutely stunning final but Chris and Dianne were such worthy winners! — Rachel Wessels 🇪🇺 💙🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Rachel_Wessels) December 14, 2024

Never been so happy for someone to win strictly in all my life😭😭😭 #StrictlyComeDancing — nicole🍒 (@nickkynevvs) December 14, 2024

I'm a blubbering mess and I regret nothing. #StrictlyComeDancing#StrictlyFinal

That was one of the best finals I have ever seen.

Everyone gave everything to give us a fantastic show.

Well done to our worthy winners

Chris and Dianne 🪩🪩🪩🪩 — Lizzie (@DizzieLizzie88) December 14, 2024

Following their last routine of the evening, which garnered a perfect score from judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood, the latter recited a letter he'd specially penned for McCausland and Buswell.

"In a world of darkness you've learned to dance and slay, with every step you've found your way. You've taught the world anything can be done as long as you don't stick out your bum. Though shoulders raised, lack of swing and sway, with every heel lead you discovered the day. A heart that dances pure and free is worth much more than a 10 from me, and Chris you're a light that shines for all too see," it went.

How did this year's Strictly final unfold?

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke on the judging panel (BBC screenshot)

As is Strictly tradition, there were four couples in the grand finale after 12 weeks of blood, sweat and ballroom-based tears: Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, JLS singer JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and last year's champion Vito Coppola, and comedian McCausland and Buswell.

Ghouri and Škorjanec performed a Show Dance to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman; Couple's Choice to What About Us by P!nk and American Smooth to Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi.

Gill and Oakley also busted out a Show Dance, this time to a Motown Medley; Viennese Waltz to Let's Go Fly A Kite from the Mary Poppins soundtrack and Samba to Mas Que Nada by Sergio Mendes.

Hadland and Coppola did a Show Dance to Cabaret by Metropole Orkest; American Smooth to Proud by Heather Small and Cha Cha to Like A Prayer by Madonna.

Glitterball trophy-lifters McCausland and Buswell began with the Couple's Choice to Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) by John Lennon, before moving onto a Show Dance to You Get What You Give by New Radicals and Waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones read out the terms and conditions in character as Ness (BBC screenshot)

Before the public vote closed for the last time this series, Gavin & Stacey co-creator and star Ruth Jones had everybody in hysterics with an in-character cameo as Ness ahead of the sitcom's Christmas finale.

Decked in stripes and leather, she was there to read out the terms and conditions when Wynne Evans shouted out "What's occurring?!" in reference to Ness's trademark line.

"Yeah yeah yeah... Think I don't hear that everyday of my life?" she retorted.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One next year.