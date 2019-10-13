'Strictly' gets its first shock exit of the series as a show favourite goes home, and fans are furious

Strictly Come Dancing has recorded its first shock elimination of the 2019 series as competition favourite Dev Griffin was sent home, leaving his dance partner Dianne Buswell in floods of tears as the show ended.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ had earned consistently high scores across the first few weeks, even coming second on the leaderboard last weekend with 36 points for his Aladdin-themed couple’s choice routine, which judge Motsi Mabuse called “one of those dances we will remember forever”.

Is Dev’s ludicrous premature eviction the worst in #Strictly history? #scd — Allison Pearson (@allisonpearson) October 13, 2019

i am at a literal loss for words, dev and dianne could’ve won this whole show what are you playing at @bbcstrictly #strictly — liv🐝 (@honeydukeswift) October 13, 2019

So fans couldn’t believe that Griffin landed in the dance-off with his partner Buswell tonight, and that they were the judges’ unanimous choice to send home.

Our hearts are breaking for Dev and Dianne. 💔 RT to give them a great big hug. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/10GzFQGAHw — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 13, 2019

Dianne is proper bawling and I feel for her; she and Dev didn’t deserve that #Strictly #Strictlyresults — Sara B. (@MissSaraB_) October 13, 2019

The judges admitted to being surprised that Griffin was in the bottom two ahead of his dance, with Craig Revel Horwood telling him: “I am truly shocked, I really am.”

Griffin and Buswell were up against Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec, another surprise pair for the bottom two as judges had praised their Saturday evening Jive for being a huge improvement on previous performances.

Both couples had been in a risky danger zone, with Griffin and Weymouth fourth and fifth last on the leaderboard respectively, but viewers thought high scoring of poorer couples was to blame.

So sorry Dev and Dianne. I must say I have loved all your dances every week. Unfortunately your journey was cut very short. You had so much talent and potential.#Strictly — Ola Jordan (@The_OlaJordan) October 13, 2019

This makes no sense, Dev had so much more to offer :( #strictly — Marlijn✨ (@Marlijn_Jesse) October 13, 2019

What a joke. Sometimes I don’t understand #strictly. Dev was by far the superior dancer. In the top third of the group for sure. — Joe Rice (@josephlrice) October 13, 2019

Emma and Aljaž maybe were better in the Dance Off, but bloody hell, this is a travesty. Dev and Diane should not be out of this, there were far worse dancers last night #Strictly — Alex H (@AlexJubileeLine) October 13, 2019

It's true that contestants can't rest on their laurels but what a shame to see Dev leave so early. So much potential. Not helped by the inconsistent scoring. #strictly — TV watcher (@TVprattle) October 13, 2019

Revel Horwood, Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas all decided that Weymouth was more focused and made fewer mistakes than Griffin in his Cha Cha.

Griffin, clearly devastated at the result, said: “I’m not going to lie I am absolutely gutted, but learning how to dance, hanging out with Dianne and the other pros and celebs… I’ve absolutely loved it.”

Dear #Strictly judges, the reason Dianne was sobbing & refused to do final dance is because she knew Dev was a likely finalist. You’ve made a complete pig’s ear of this, keeping in David who has all the swing of a Victorian wardrobe. Just awful #scd — Allison Pearson (@allisonpearson) October 13, 2019

That's my weekend ruined. Dev & Diane were up there. Fuming #Strictly — Minkymc (@mandmcmillan67) October 13, 2019

Wow that was the most shellshocked atmospshere at the results show I’ve ever seen. Not sure one person wanted that to happen. Feel so much for Dev and Dianne, they didn’t deserve to be anywhere near the bottom two, really horrible to watch #Strictlyresults #strictly2019 #strictly — Hevvie (@Hevvvie) October 13, 2019

Buswell added: “Dev has been absolutely amazing. His work ethic is insane. I see him everywhere practising and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Thank you so much for all your time and your effort.

“This boy has so much talent, I’m really sad he won’t be able to show you guys any more of it.”

