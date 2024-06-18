Sherrie Hewson fuels rumours Helen Worth will do Strictly Come Dancing

The Coronation Street actor recently revealed she was leaving soap after 50 years - and could be headed for the ballroom next.

What did you miss?

Coronation Street legend Helen Worth could be set to join the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing, according to her former soap co-star Sherrie Hewson.

The actor recently announced she would be leaving the cobbles after 50 years as Gail Platt, and now Hewson has sparked a rumour that her next job could be in the ballroom this autumn.

Hewson also appealed for Worth to be recognised for her incredible commitment to acting.

What, how, and why?

Rumours over who could be joining this year's Strictly Come Dancing cast are picking up pace and now Sherrie Hewson has thrown her ex-Coronation Street co-star Helen Worth's name into the ring.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Hewson let the cat out of the bag that Worth was keen to step out onto the dancefloor - but shrugged off any suggestion that she could do the same.

Helen Worth has played Gail Platt for 50 years. (ITV)

GMB host Ed Balls, who has also taken part in Strictly, asked: "It's so amazing, the soap guys who do Strictly, to fit that into one day. And I thought, doing Strictly. And I then thought, What's the next frontier? Well, why don't you do it?"

Hewson answered: "Well, apparently, Helen's up for it, isn't she."

But Balls pressed her: "But we're not talking about Helen," as she replied: "We're talking about me. My mum and dad were ballroom dancers, you see."

Balls told her: "Angela Rippon, you'd be better than her," and Hewson said: "But would you imagine how hard it is?"

Sherrie Hewson spoke to Ed Balls and Susanna Reid about Strictly rumours. (ITV screengrab)

Paying tribute to Worth's 50 years as Gail Platt, Hewson said: "I always say about soaps, I hate soap actors being called soap actors - they're not, they're actors.

"They are extraordinary places to be because you take five scripts home on a night, you've learned them by the next morning. They deliver the most wonderful actors. They deliver the most incredible performances, it's extraordinary to watch."

Host Susanna Reid agreed: "Why not 'Dame Helen Worth'?"

Who else is rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing?

Mel Schilling also addressed Strictly rumours. (Getty Images for P&O Cruises)

Later on Tuesday, Married At First Sight star Mel Schilling spoke on the Lorraine show about rumours that she could be in the Strictly cast.

Schilling was asked by Lorraine Kelly: "So I understand that you're sort of gearing yourself up for maybe Strictly Come Dancing? That is something that you would like to do?"

But the Australian star laughed and joked: "Is that a nasty little rumour, Lorraine?" before adding: "Let's manifest this. Oh, my gosh!"

Kelly showed her a mocked up photo of her with Strictly pro dancer Johannes Radebe and said: "And of all the folks you could dance with, he's an angel."

Schilling laughed: "I'm so ready for you, Johannes. That's my destiny."

What could Helen Worth do next?

Helen Worth has spent 50 years in soap. (Landmark Media/PA)

Aside from the rumours circulating about Worth doing Strictly this year, there are various other jobs she could move to after exiting Corrie later this year.

Soap stars leaving their regular roles often join the cast of reality shows including I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Dancing On Ice or Celebrity Big Brother, and there is also a Traitors celebrity special looming on BBC One.

If Worth is looking for another acting role, we could see her pursue a drama, or even join the cast of a sitcom as Hewson spoke about her idea for a film version of comedy Benidorm where she could well put in a good word for her old soap pal.

