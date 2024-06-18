Sherrie Hewson fuels rumours Helen Worth will do Strictly Come Dancing

The Coronation Street actor recently revealed she was leaving soap after 50 years - and could be headed for the ballroom next.

Katie Archer
·Contributor
·4 min read
Sherrie Hewson has fuelled rumours Helen Worth could join Strictly Come Dancing. (ITV screengrab)
Sherrie Hewson has fuelled rumours Helen Worth could join Strictly Come Dancing. (ITV screengrab)

Coronation Street legend Helen Worth could be set to join the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing, according to her former soap co-star Sherrie Hewson.

The actor recently announced she would be leaving the cobbles after 50 years as Gail Platt, and now Hewson has sparked a rumour that her next job could be in the ballroom this autumn.

Hewson also appealed for Worth to be recognised for her incredible commitment to acting.

Rumours over who could be joining this year's Strictly Come Dancing cast are picking up pace and now Sherrie Hewson has thrown her ex-Coronation Street co-star Helen Worth's name into the ring.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Hewson let the cat out of the bag that Worth was keen to step out onto the dancefloor - but shrugged off any suggestion that she could do the same.

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 25th April 2023 Coronation Street - 1094647 Friday 5th May 2023 Nick Tilsey [BEN PRICE] calls at the Rovers and tells the locals that there will be a meeting at 2pm in the bistro to air their opinions on the late licence but when Gail Rodwell [HELEN WORTH] asserts that she has no objection to it, Nickâ€™s left baffled. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
Helen Worth has played Gail Platt for 50 years. (ITV)

GMB host Ed Balls, who has also taken part in Strictly, asked: "It's so amazing, the soap guys who do Strictly, to fit that into one day. And I thought, doing Strictly. And I then thought, What's the next frontier? Well, why don't you do it?"

Hewson answered: "Well, apparently, Helen's up for it, isn't she."

But Balls pressed her: "But we're not talking about Helen," as she replied: "We're talking about me. My mum and dad were ballroom dancers, you see."

Balls told her: "Angela Rippon, you'd be better than her," and Hewson said: "But would you imagine how hard it is?"

Sherrie Hewson spoke to Ed Balls and Susanna Reid about Strictly rumours. (ITV screengrab)
Sherrie Hewson spoke to Ed Balls and Susanna Reid about Strictly rumours. (ITV screengrab)

Paying tribute to Worth's 50 years as Gail Platt, Hewson said: "I always say about soaps, I hate soap actors being called soap actors - they're not, they're actors.

"They are extraordinary places to be because you take five scripts home on a night, you've learned them by the next morning. They deliver the most wonderful actors. They deliver the most incredible performances, it's extraordinary to watch."

Host Susanna Reid agreed: "Why not 'Dame Helen Worth'?"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: (L-R) Layton Williams takes a selfie with Mel Schilling on the red carpet at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England. P&O Cruises celebrates its second year as headline sponsor of the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards. During the ceremony the winner of the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, which is the only award voted for by the public, was announced and honours the impact of television in the UK and its power to entertain, inform and bring the nation together. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images for P&O Cruises)
Mel Schilling also addressed Strictly rumours. (Getty Images for P&O Cruises)

Later on Tuesday, Married At First Sight star Mel Schilling spoke on the Lorraine show about rumours that she could be in the Strictly cast.

Schilling was asked by Lorraine Kelly: "So I understand that you're sort of gearing yourself up for maybe Strictly Come Dancing? That is something that you would like to do?"

But the Australian star laughed and joked: "Is that a nasty little rumour, Lorraine?" before adding: "Let's manifest this. Oh, my gosh!"

Kelly showed her a mocked up photo of her with Strictly pro dancer Johannes Radebe and said: "And of all the folks you could dance with, he's an angel."

Schilling laughed: "I'm so ready for you, Johannes. That's my destiny."

London, UK. Helen Worth at Tesco Mum of the Year Awards at The Savoy Hotel, The Strand, London on March 23rd 2014. Ref: LMK73-47950-240314 Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media.
Helen Worth has spent 50 years in soap. (Landmark Media/PA)

Aside from the rumours circulating about Worth doing Strictly this year, there are various other jobs she could move to after exiting Corrie later this year.

Soap stars leaving their regular roles often join the cast of reality shows including I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Dancing On Ice or Celebrity Big Brother, and there is also a Traitors celebrity special looming on BBC One.

If Worth is looking for another acting role, we could see her pursue a drama, or even join the cast of a sitcom as Hewson spoke about her idea for a film version of comedy Benidorm where she could well put in a good word for her old soap pal.

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV1 at 6am on weekdays.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories