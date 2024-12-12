Strictly helped me break limits of parenthood, says finalist Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland says partner Vito Coppola is great at encouraging her to believe in herself - Guy Levy/BBC

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Sarah Hadland has said the competition has helped her to break the limits of parenthood.

The actress, 53, best known for playing Stevie Sutton in the BBC sitcom Miranda, will be competing for the glitterball trophy at the grand final on Saturday night.

Ahead of her performance, the self-professed Strictly “superfan” has admitted that being part of the show has made her aware that she “put limits” on herself, partly because of being a parent.

She said: “It’s made me realise, [something] which I did not expect to get out of this, that I have actually put limits on myself.

“I’ve decided – and I don’t know if this is quite a common thing when you’re a parent, or you’ve got other things going on your life – I think sometimes you put all your energy into other things, and then I think maybe what happens is you start to think you put all your belief maybe in other people, and you don’t do it for yourself.”

New doors of opportunity are opening for Sarah Hadland to express herself - Heathcliff O'Malley

Hadland has a daughter but is known to never discuss her private life in interviews.

However, she recently dedicated a foxtrot, performed to Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather with dance partner Vito Coppola, to her “little one”.

Speaking ahead of the final, she said the self-limitations she had discovered through the competition meant she had been “stopping all these possibilities from happening”.

“I definitely didn’t think I was one of those people that did that, and now I’ve realised, you don’t know it’s happened to you,” she explained.

“And then you suddenly go, ‘Oh, how much in other areas of my life am I doing that?’ Because a lot of the time Vito will say, ‘You can do this’.

“He will say to somebody else, in front of me, ‘She’ll do that’. And I’ll be like, ‘What? no’. And then, by the end of the week, I am doing it.”

Hadland continued: “But it just makes you realise that you sometimes think that it’s other people telling you what you can and can’t do.

“And actually, the shocking thing for me was, it was me doing that to myself and that you shouldn’t ever reach a point in your life, for whatever reason, that you think – that’s me, that’s my limit.”

For the final, Hadland and Coppola have opted to dance their American Smooth to Proud by Heather Small, a show dance to Cabaret by Metropole Orkest, and their cha cha to Like A Prayer by Madonna.

Coppola said their cha cha represented “the power of women – strong, independent women”.

Hadland, who has also starred in The Job Lot and Daddy Issues, tried to summarise her experience on the show as living “in Technicolor”.

She said: “I feel like I’m living in technicolour, and then when it’s over, I’m going to be living in black and white.”

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday at 6pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.