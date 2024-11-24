"In a really funny way I'm kind of a bit pleased I'm experiencing it," he said before being eliminated.

What did you miss?

Strictly Come Dancing star Jamie Borthwick was left to eat his own words on Sunday, 24 November after suggesting he was "pleased" to land in the dance-off.

He and professional partner Michelle Tsiakkas were the first couple to be announced for the latest dance-off and spoke to co-presenter Tess Daly straight afterwards.

The EastEnders actor admitted performing again infront of the four judges didn't faze him, before later being voted out of the competition in favour of Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

What, how and why?

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe made it through to the quarter-final (BBC screenshot)

Inviting Borthwick and Tsiakkas over towards the judging panel, Daly asked: "How are you feeling?"

Smiling defiantly, the former replied: "Yeah good! It's part of the show. In a really funny way I'm kind of a bit pleased I'm experiencing it, because it's the whole experience.

"I've had the high of [reaching] the top of the leaderboard; low at the bottom of the leaderboard; experienced the dance-off - I feel like I've had the full package so in a funny way [it's] actually all right and I get to dance it again!"

Sadly, these comments ended up haunting Borthwick, as his second foxtrot to Ben E. King's Stand By Me wasn't enough to save him from ballroom elimination.

How did Borthwick respond to the judges' decision?

The Week 10 dance-off line-up (BBC screenshot)

Once again talking to Daly after all four Strictly judges chose to send Douglas and Radebe through to this year's quarter-final, the 30-year-old reflected: "Strictly is magic. That is all I can say. Not just everyone who you see in front of the camera, [the judges], but everyone who works on this show.

"It’s the people, not what I'm doing. I've had the best time. I could ramble on all day about [Tsiakkas]. She's a new pro and she's absolutely been the most amazing teacher. We have laughed like you wouldn’t believe. I have nothing but the utmost respect for everyone on the show, so thank you."

Tsiakkas herself commented: "It's my first year with a partner and I've realised that it's so much more than just the dancing and the technique, it's the bonds and the friendships that you make. I waited two years for a partner and I wouldn't have had it any other way."

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday, 30 November on BBC One.