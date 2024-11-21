Strictly's JB Gill admits 'there is work to be done' as he says Blackpool 'got to me'

The JLS star said he has a lot to do but that 'we can get it done'

JB Gill said he's got some work to do. (BBC)

What did you miss?

Strictly's JB Gill has admitted "there is a lot of work to be done" on the dancefloor but that he's confident he can get there.

The JLS star has turned in decent scores in the BBC competition, both with Amy Dowden and Lauren Oakley who took over as his professional partner when Dowden was forced to exit this year's series due to injury.

They scored 35 out of 40 for their Quickstep during last weekend's Blackpool performances, but came in for some criticism from the judges.

What, how and why?



The general consensus was that the duo performed well in Blackpool, but Anton Du Beke did point to Gill's head position and Craig Revel Horwood appeared to have an issue with posture. Delivering his opinion, he said the pair seemed to be "fighting each other" in the dance instead of performing as one.

It came up during spin-off programme It Takes Two, when host Janette Manrara mentioned Revel Horwood's comments.

Gill explained that the excitement of being in the Tower Ballroom — plus the bouncy floor it is known for — had "got" to him. "The whole Blackpool ballroom floor, adrenaline, the experience definitely got to me," he said.

He went on: "But it's good because I am developing, I am definitely not a professional, certainly not with four days of rehearsals.

"So there is a lot of work to be done but we can get it done."

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley on Strictly. (BBC)

What else happened on It Takes Two?

There was also a surprise for Gill because he received a special message from his mother on the show. The star had previously shared that his mum Cynthia had undergone an operation as this series of Strictly Come Dancing was getting started, so she had been unable to go and watch him perform on the show.

However, she did make it to Blackpool Week, where she watched the pop star dance.

During It Takes Two, Manrara announced that Gill's mum had also recorded a message for him. He looked moved as he turned to the screen to see his mum, who said: "Jonny it has been wonderful seeing you on the Blackpool dancefloor.

JB Gill was first partnered with Amy Dowden. (BBC)

"I am extremely proud of you and even more so of all the challenges you've faced throughout the competition."

"I pray that you go all the way and I will be backing you ever single week," she said.

