Strictly's JB Gill reveals unexpected partner advantage that led him to final

The JLS boyband star is dancing in the final with pro Lauren Oakley but he was first partnered with Amy Dowden who had to quit the BBC show.

JB Gill doesn't mind admitting he has had an surprising advantage in having two pro dancers in the competition.

The JLS boyband star is dancing in the final with pro Lauren Oakley but he was first partnered with Amy Dowden who returned to Strictly after having chemotherapy; however the dancer had to quit mid-series when she broke bones in her foot.

Speaking at a press conference attended by Yahoo, Gill said: "It was tough initially [having two partners], I think in hindsight, it probably has been an advantage because it meant that I've had to survive through every experience and obviously had to work with Amy, had to overcome sort of that situation in the middle where there was training and so on.

"Then had to adopt a slightly different style in the sense of working with Lauren. And I don't know, maybe it's helped me showcase different parts of me as well."

Gill is vying for the Glitter Ball trophy and goes up against the favourite to win Chris McCausland as well as Sarah Hadland and Tasha Ghouri.

JB Gill's partner swap

Amy Dowden and JB Gill were first partnered together on Strictly. (BBC)

Asked about whether having two partners was an advantage because he's got the benefit of two different sets of expertise, he quipped: "That's a good question."

To begin with, Gill — whose wife Chloe is a professional dancer — felt that having to swap partners mid-series put him at a disadvantage to the rest of the Strictly cast. In fact, by his own admission the first few weeks were "difficult".

He said: "Initially, I felt like it was a disadvantage to be honest because I was very used to dancing and working with Amy. By definition, working with anybody else would have been difficult whether it was Lauren or any other pro.

Lauren Oakley stepped up to replace Amy Dowden as JB Gill's partner. (BBC)

"So, to then work with Lauren and her style of teaching. The way she works is completely different. I feel my background enabled me to deal with it better but certainly in the first couple of weeks, I was lucky that I had a Couple's Choice, as you have external choreography, it eased us in.

"And then we went into Samba where it's more side by side. Then by the time we actually did the quickstep and we had been working with each other for about three weeks. So that was a difficult adjustment to make.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley have now got to the Strictly final. (BBC)

"And I don't think people understand quite how difficult it is to do partner work with somebody then to work with something completely different.

"Obviously for the pros, they're used to it because they've been doing it for 15-20 however many years."

Playfully, at this point, Oakley mouthed she had been doing this for 30 years — not 15 to 20.

Amy Dowden is one of the biggest cheerleaders

Amy Dowden remains one of JB Gill's biggest supporters on Strictly. (BBC)

Cheering them on from the sidelines at the weekend will be Dowden, who will be in the Clauditorium alongside host Claudia Winkleman. "She's over the moon that we're in the final," Gill said.

"She's been a huge support from day one. Even when she was not working with me anymore, she's been massively in our corner. Wanting us to do well. Sending me messages, checking out how things are going, seeing how our week is.

"Of course, it is very unorthodox, it's not something that's happened on Strictly Come Dancing before. But she's very much a part of the partnership and she's just as valuable to me as Lauren has. It's been great to have her support."

Final week challenges

Naturally as the pressure mounts ahead of the final, there are a few challenges in store for the celebrities (and pros) taking part in Saturday's live show. For Gill personally, his biggest challenge has been getting the right pace and juggling his family life alongside rehearsals and resting time.

"I think the most challenging thing is just pacing yourself," he said. "We’re having long days at the moment. So it's juggling family life, for me personally, not everyone's in the same boat, but juggling family life and extracurricular stuff and making sure you're getting up rehearsal time and still resting.

"It’s the small things like getting my hair done last night and I thought, I don't know when I'm gonna be able to do it ahead of the final. "

Lauren Oakley and JB Gill performing in Strictly's semi-final. (BBC)

While he is doing three dances, he's not fazed by this.

He said: "It’s triple the amount of dances which isn’t so bad – though don’t go say that to anybody else. Not so bad because effectively you are learning one new dance, the other two you are recapping and tweaking and developing."

JB and Lauren's dances

Jb & Lauren Show Dance to a Motown Medley

JB & Lauren Viennese Waltz to Let’s Go Fly A Kite from Mary Poppins

JB & Lauren Samba to Mas Que Nada by Sergio Mendes

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday 14 December at 6pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.