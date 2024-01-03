Strictly judge shares unexpected dream celebrity for 2024 line-up

BBC

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed the Britain's Got Talent star he'd like to see on the dancefloor.

The pro dancer has admitted that he'd love to have none other than his fellow reality competition judge Simon Cowell on Strictly, revealing he thinks he'd make a fantastic contestant in one of the upcoming seasons.

"We always dream of royalty," he admitted on Lorraine on January 2. "But I would love to see Simon Cowell on it."

He continued: "I think he'd suit the costumes, his wit would be brilliant, and his dry sense of humour. I would love it. It'd be so good. A little bit of a taste of his own medicine, I suppose."

The Strictly judge also shut down rumours suggesting he could be leaving the BBC One show, saying: "I'm not leaving, by the way. I am not leaving." So it sounds like his blunt approach will be sticking around a little longer!

Speaking of which, discussing his matter-of-fact, direct approach on Strictly, Horwood insisted he wants to be "completely honest and straight" with dancers in order for them to be able to improve.

BBC

"I think people deserve the truth at some stage in their lives and that is why I'm there, to be completely honest and straight down the line," he said.

"Hopefully, in order for them to become better dancers. That is my only intention. It's not to slag people off for no reason at all. It's not about that."



