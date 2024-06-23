Strictly’s Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova dazzle at tour show party

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nadiya Bychkova dazzled in a shimmery skin-tight dress following her London performance of show Behind The Magic with partner Kai Widdrington.

The professional dancers, who embarked on a 25-date tour on June 1, performed at the capital’s Peacock Theatre and will end their series of shows in Southampton on June 30.

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova attends the after-show party at the Lucky Cat (Ian West/PA)

On Sunday evening, the couple were joined by some of their Strictly friends for an after party at the Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay in Mayfair.

Bychkova, 34, appeared to have injured her ankle as she had one foot in a boot and the other in a heel.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kai Widdrington and fellow dancer Nadiya Bychkova (Ian West/PA)

She wore a one-shoulder nude dress with a cut out to the event and was pictured holding a bouquet of roses.

Widdrington, 28, wore a black T-shirt, shoes and trousers.

Angela Rippon (Ian West/PA)

Veteran broadcaster Angela Rippon, who was partnered with Widdrington in the BBC show’s 21st series, arrived at the event wearing a blue floral suit.

Professional dancer Neil Jones was pictured at the theatre wearing a loosely fitted black textured shirt and Johannes Radebe turned up in a sleveless khaki suit jacket and white trousers.

Neil Jones arrives for Behind The Magic at the Peacock Theatre (Ian West/PA)

Bychkova, who is a two-time world champion and European champion in ballroom and Latin 10 dance, made her Strictly debut in 2017.

She was partnered with Bros singer Matt Goss in 2022 and was unpaired in the latest series.

Strictly star Johannes Radebe (Ian West/PA)

Junior world Latin American champion Widdrington spent four years as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland before joining Strictly in 2021.

The couple embarked on their first tour, Once Upon A Time, in 2023.