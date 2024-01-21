Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova shares daring snap of her backstage secret

Nadiya Bychkova at the Wish premiere 2023

Ice baths and plunges are all the rage in the wellness space, and it seems they’ve infiltrated the Strictly Come Dancing Live! 2024 tour, with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova revealing it’s one of her post-show rituals.

In a daring snap shared by Strictly’s Angela Scanlon, who is also on tour with the SCD crew, Nadiya can be seen cooling off her legs and feet in a big bucket of ice.

Looking incredible in nothing but a towel, Nadiya is clutching what appears to be her hair extensions and is beaming with a massive grin on her face. She shared Angela’s post to her own Stories, commenting: “Reality backstage!”

Nadiya Bychkova shares her Strictly backstage secret with fans

The pro, who has been dating fellow professional dancer Kai Widdrington since they met on the BBC One show in 2021, posted the pic following the show’s opening night in Birmingham, where she was joined by the class of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 including Bobby Brazier, Diane Buswell and Annabel Croft.

Strictly judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood were also on hand to offer the dancers some sound advice, with Janette Manrara hosting the tour.

Nadiya is in a relationship with Strictly pro Kai Widdrington (Instagram)

And it wasn’t just Nadiya who let fans in on how she manages to tear up the dancefloor night after night for the six week-long tour. Strictly winner Ellie Leach also indulged in the post-show ritual, sharing a similar snap of her feet submerged in ice.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola during a photocall for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour at the Utilita Arena Birmingham, in Birmingham (Jacob King - PA Images)

The former Coronation Street actress, who lifted the 2023 Strictly glitterball trophy with professional dancer Vito Coppola, wrote: “After show glitz & glam!!!”

Nadiya and her Strictly crew are onto a thing or two, as ice is a well-known secret of dancers who need to soothe and repair their feet after hours of dancing. Ice is said to reduce swelling and inflammation and can prevent soreness.

And it isn't just the Strictly stars who turn to ice therapy in the name of self-care. David Beckham recently posted a pic of himself in an icy bath with the Kardashians, Nicole Scherzinger and Harry Styles said to be fans too.

