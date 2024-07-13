Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima axed by BBC after ‘deeply regretful’ event

The BBC has responded after Graziano Di Prima revealed he has been dropped from Strictly over events he “regrets”.

In what has become yet another disaster for the dancing competition after behind-the-scenes controversy surrounding Giovanni Pernice, it was reported on Saturday (13 July) that the Italian dancer has been axed from the series this week over claims of gross misconduct.

Following the allegation surfacing on MailOnline, Di Prima told his followers he would no longer be a part of the forthcoming series, which is set to begin in September, despite being confirmed to return last month.

He wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“While respecting the BBC HR process, I acknowledge it’s only right for the sake of the show that I step away. I am saddened that I wasn’t allowed to offer a quote to the online news stories, and I take on board the sensitivity of the situation.”

He went on: “There’s more to this story that I am unable to discuss at this time, but I am committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future.”

It’s been claimed Di Prima’s departure followed unspecified claims made about producers in reference to Di Prima’s alleged treatment of TV star Zara McDermott, whom he was partnered with on last year’s series. McDermott did not make the allegation.

McDemott had a tumultuous time on the series, regularly ending up in the dreaded dance-off until her elimination in week six of the competition.

Graziano Di Prima has been dropped from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (BBC)

The BBC said it would take any issues that were raised “seriously” and promised “swift action” would be carried out if neccessary.

“We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing,” a spokesperson said.

“While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established and robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on ‘Strictly’ in 2023 (BBC)

Di Prima wrote underneath the post, which has now been deleted: "I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both profesionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share the story of [my] journey.”

Graziano Di Prima confirmed ‘Strictly’ exit in now-deleted Instagram post (Instagram)

The Italian dancer joined Strictly in 2018, and was partnrered with DJ Vick Hope. In 2021, he performed with comedian and Loose Women star Judi Love and, the following year, reached the quarter finals with actor Kym Marsh.

