Strictly pro Karen Clifton pays sweet tribute to ex-husband Kevin

From Digital Spy

Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Clifton has paid tribute to her ex-husband Kevin Clifton, after he won the Glitterball Trophy with partner Stacey Dooley.

The couple got married in September 2015, but split earlier this year and have remained friends.

Karen was eliminated earlier in the competition when she and her dance partner, Casualty actor Charles Venn, were voted out in 6th place.

Related: Strictly Come Dancing viewers loved this touching moment between Karen and Kevin Clifton in the final

She has now shared an image of Kevin and Stacey on Instagram, writing: "Our 2018 @bbcstrictlychampions! @keviclifton & @sjdooley.

"So proud and extremely happy for you guys. Kev - 5x finalist and you finally did it!!

Your hard work, patience and pure brilliance paid off.



"So proud of you x," she added. "Stacey- you are what Strictly is about girl!! My hero x. Love you both."

Photo credit: Guy Levy - BBC More

And Kevin's sister Joanne, who won the 2016 edition with TV presenter Ore Oduba, shared a touching photo and message on Instagram.

The picture features a snap of Kevin and Joanne as kids with dance trophies underneath side-by-side photos of Kevin and Stacey and Joanne and Ore.

She captioned it: "WE DID IT MUM AND DAD! @keviclifton ..... Thankyou @sjdooley and @oreodubaofficial."

Photo credit: BBC More

Meanwhile, after Kevin and Stacey were presented with the Strictly trophy, Karen was one of the first to come up and give him a big hug, and viewers were touched by the sweet moment.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account .

('You Might Also Like',)