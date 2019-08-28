Strictly Pro Kevin Clifton Reveals How Russell Brand Helped Him Curb His Drinking After Karen Split

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton has revealed how Russell Brand helped him with his alcohol issues following his split from ex-wife and co-star Karen Hauer.

The former couple, who have appeared together on Strictly since 2013, confirmed they had ended their relationship in March last year, with Kevin sharing on his podcast The Kevin Clifton Show how he turned to alcohol to help him through the difficult period.

“I didn’t know how to deal with it,” he admitted. “It was affecting my work, it was affecting mine and Karen’s relationship. I didn’t know how to function as a person.

“It’s as close as I can imagine to what might be like depression.”

He continued: “I fell into a real tough spot. I started drinking a lot. I was going out and drinking all the time. I talked to some of the people on Strictly about it.

“I was constantly stressed out, constantly emotional, constantly sad. It got to a point, and then me and Karen ended up breaking up.”

Kevin went on to say that during this turbulent time, comedian Russell Brand – who has previously battled his own issues with alcoholism and substance abuse – urged him to try and curb his drinking for at least two months, noting he hasn’t drank alcohol since.

“My life over the past year has gone from darkness, despair and self hatred to everything going so much better,” Kevin said.

“I’m so much happier now than I was a year ago.”

Since his split from Karen, Kevin is now dating his former Strictly co-star Stacey Dooley.

He and Stacey – who won last year’s series – will return to the show when the new series debuts next month for one last performance together.