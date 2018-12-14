Strictly pro wants to get rid of judges' scores to end 'fix' claims

From Digital Spy

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kristina Rihanoff has said she believes judges shouldn't be scoring the couples in the final, to put an end to 'fix' claims from fans.

Instead, Kristina would rather see the winner decided solely by public vote.

"If it was up to me, I don't think judges should give any points in the final," Kristina told The Sun.

"In the X Factor final it's only the judges' opinion, but Strictly always have scoring.

"The scoring should be taken away from the semi-finals and final. It should purely be public vote."

During her eight years on the BBC One competition, Kristina found herself in the final twice, but missed out on winning the Glitterball Trophy both times.

In 2011, she finished in third place with partner Jason Donovan, and in 2014, she and Blue singer Simon Webbe were runners-up.



"I've been there, I've missed out on winning the show before perhaps because there were people who were more trained," she said.

"That's the nature of the beast. There's always allegations that the show is fixed one way or the other.

"But at the end of the day, the BBC is for the public, it's for the viewers. From that point we shouldn't be influenced by the judges' opinion.



"I'm not taking anything away from them, they're there for a reason and they have their expertise, but once the final semi-finals start they shouldn't score."





Strictly Come Dancing's grand final will air on BBC One on Saturday night (December 15) at 6.30pm.

