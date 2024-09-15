Strictly returns, but no mention of controversies

Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have returned for this year's series [BBC]

Strictly Come Dancing returned to TV screens on Saturday night with a glittering opening number - but there was no mention of the controversies that have plagued the show over the summer.

A brand new set of celebrities hit the dancefloor, as the contest enters its 20th year.

During the launch show, it was revealed which professional dancers they were paired with.

There were also five performances, including one to welcome back dancer Amy Dowden after she was diagnosed with cancer last year.

But the judges, hosts and dancers did not address the allegations a number of former contestants have made about their treatment on the show.

Actress Amanda Abbington has claimed her former dance partner's behaviour was "cruel and mean".

Meanwhile, TV star Zara McDermott said she was involved in incidents during training that she now finds "incredibly distressing" to watch back.

The BBC has responded to the complaints by making changes behind the scenes. From this year, there are chaperones in all rehearsal rooms, and there are also two new dedicated welfare producers.

It has always insisted it would always take any issues seriously and act when made aware of inappropriate behaviour.

Strictly contestants 2024

Toyah Wilcox and Pete Wicks are among this year's celebrity contestants on Strictly Come Dancing [BBC]

The new line-up of celebrities for 2024 was announced in August, but their dance partners were kept under wraps until Saturday night.

Here is the list of pairings in full:

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

JB Gill and Amy Dowden MBE

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał

Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez

Sam Quek MBE and Nikita Kuzmin

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Tom Dean MBE and Nadiya Bychkova

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

As ever, the launch show also included a string of performances, including a routine from the professional dancers and a Paso Doble performed by the reigning champions from 2023, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

After their performance, Leach gave this year’s contestants some advice: "I’m so glad to be back. I feel at home when I'm here, but I think my advice is just to take every minute in it goes so so fast, so just enjoy it, guys. It's the best, best time ever."

The celebratory welcome back dance for Dowden was another highlight of the evening.

The 34-year-old professional dancer, from Caerphilly, was twice diagnosed with cancer last year, and has spoken previously of being desperate to return to the show.

Dowden said she was "delighted" to be back in the ballroom, adding: "It just feels like my first year all over again. I just want JB [Gill] to have the best time and fall in love with dancing."

Her celebrity dancing partner Gill added: "She’s brilliant - plus she’s got experience with popstars, so I know I’m in good hands."

Finally, there was a group number in which the Strictly celebrity class of 2024 demonstrated their dance skills for the first time.

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are back again [BBC]

This year's hosts are unchanged - Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

There's also no change to the judges' panel either. Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas were back on the show, watching every step taken by the dancers.

The live shows begin next week.

This year’s series will also include all the usual theme weeks, including Halloween, Musicals and the Blackpool week.

Strictly controversy

The BBC's flagship Saturday night TV show has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent months.

Two dancers have been dropped from the show following complaints about their behaviour and teaching methods in rehearsals.

In June, it was confirmed that Giovanni Pernice would not return for the new series.

It comes after his former dance partner Amanda Abbington made allegations about how he treated her on the show.

Pernice has denied any allegations of abusive or threatening behaviour. An investigation, launched by the BBC following the claims, will reportedly conclude soon.

Graziano Di Prima was partnered with TV star Zara McDermott in last year's series [BBC]

Another professional dancer, Graziano Di Prima, has also left the show.

Di Prima's spokesman admitted to BBC News that he had kicked his partner Zara McDermott in a rehearsal last year.

Other former celebrity contestants - TV presenter Laura Whitmore and paralympian Will Bayley - have also spoken out about their experiences on the show.

Last month, a BBC News investigation heard allegations of a "toxic culture" from some former junior staff on the show - though other workers told a positive story of dancers and crew who were kind and respectful to them.

But for now, the show goes on - and while there was no mention of the claims in Saturday's show, the new contestants, speaking at a press event ahead of the launch, expressed a desire to move on.

Contestant Nick Knowles said: "It's important that people are listened to, and they have been, so that seems to me all good."

Former Love Islander Tasha Ghouri agreed, saying it was "about moving forward".

"It's about our own experiences really," she added.

