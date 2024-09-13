What you've seen Strictly's Sarah Hadland in before

You don't have to have watched sitcom Miranda to recognise the comic actor

Sarah Hadland has been revealed to have signed up to take part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The star of Miranda did plenty of comedy moves to M People in the BBC sitcom and admitted she is "a keen eager beaver dance wise". But the 53-year-old comic actor also confessed she is "terrified" of the "slow, sexy dances" that she might have to do in the competition because she doesn't feel ready yet.

When asked about the recent Strictly scandals, Hadland said: "I think because it's 20 years it's a super exciting year to do it, people look forward to being in it, people are excited to be a part of it."

While fans of Miranda will remember her well as Miranda Hart's best friend Stevie, her face and voice may be familiar to many Strictly viewers, who didn't think they knew who she was.

So here are some of the TV shows you have seen, or heard, Hadland in...

Miranda

Sarah Hadland, second from left as Stevie in Miranda. (Alamy)

Miranda Hart's eponymous BBC sitcom was a huge hit and ran for three series between 2009 and 2012 a two-part Christmas special on 2014 and a 10th anniversary special in 2019. Hadland played her best friend Stevie Sutton who worked with her in her joke shop.

Despite many gags being made about her small size, Stevie was an upbeat and enthusiastic friend, always encouraging Miranda to follow her dreams. She would famously brandish a cardboard cutout of M People's Heather Small on a stick and sing "What have you done today to make you feel proud?"

The Job Lot

Sarah Hadland and Russell Tovey starred in The Job Lot for three series. (Getty Images)

Hadland starred as job centre manager Trish in the ITV comedy, which also starred Downton Abbey's Sophie McShera, Being Human's Russell Tovey and Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed.

The sitcom ran for three series and regularly featured guest actors, with cameos from the likes of Sean Pertwee, Keith Duffy, John Tomson, Will Mellor and Maureen Lipman.

Horrible Histories

Hadland was one of the original cast of CBBC educational sketch show Horrible Histories, playing many figures throughout history including Queen Mary I, Queen Victoria and Helen of Troy.

That Mitchell And Webb Look

David Mitchell and Robert Webb won a Bafta for That Mitchell and Webb Look. (Alamy)

Hadland appeared in an episode of hit sitcom Peep Show as Karen, a love interest of Mark, played by David Mitchell. When comedians Mitchell and Robert Webb's Peep Show success landed them their own sketch show on BBC they asked many of their old Peep Show pals to be a part of it. Hadland was one of them, appearing in 17 episodes.

Daisy & Ollie

Claire Morgan, Jason Manford, Sarah Hadland pose with characters at a preview screening of the Daisy & Ollie Christmas special in 2018. (Getty Images)

Think you've heard Hadland's high-pitched, cheery voice somewhere before, and you just can't place it? If your kids watch animated show Daisy & Ollie, on Channel 5's Milkshake! then 'Bingo'. Hadland voices blonde, pigtailed little girl Daisy, who every episode asks her dad (voiced by Jason Manford) a question and sings him the Questions song.

Bob The Builder

Sarah Hadland voices Dizzy the cement mixer in Bob The Builder. (Getty Images)

If you haven't seen Daisy & Ollie, then you might know Hadland's cheeky, chirpy tomes from Bob The Builder. She voices cement mixer Dizzy in more recent episodes, as well as Tilly the vet and Betsy the minibus.

James Bond: Quantum of Solace

Sarah Hadland has a small role in Quant of Solace. (MGM/courtesy Everett Collection/Alamy)

Hadland has had minor roles in a number of feature of films, the most notable perhaps, being as the Ocean Sky receptionist opposite 007 Daniel Craig in 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace.

Where else you might have spotted Hadland...

Sarah Hadland has starred in so any successful TV shows. (AP)

Hadland had a recurring role in series seven on BBC One's successful school drama Waterloo Road in 2011. She played new Head of English Linda Radleigh and was popular with her pupils for her relaxed teaching style. But when she found out her old flame, headteacher Michael Byrne (Alec Newman) was having an affair was having an affair with the deputy head she ran him over, causing memory loss and was arrested for attempted murder.

Hadland also starred in cult hit Moving Wallpaper, a satirical comedy drama about the making of a soap, which also starred Ben Miller. Hadland played script editor Samantha Phillips. And over the years she has also appeared in The Bill, Casualty, Bad Girls, Inside No. 9, Green Wing and murder mystery spoof Murder They Hope.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 starts on Saturday 14 September on BBC One and iPlayer.