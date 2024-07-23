Strictly Come Dancing scandal – live: BBC ‘might axe’ longest-standing dancers’ who feel ‘untouchable’

Past Strictly Come Dancing controversies are being resurfaced as the BBC series finds itself embroiled in a scandal – its biggest controversy in 20 years.

Earlier this month, Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the series for mistreating Zara McDermott in the rehearsal room, while other former contestants, including Paralympian Will Bayley, have spoken out about their respective negative experiences.

The latter’s claims dragged It Takes Two host Janette Manrara into the controversy – something the dancer has now responded to. In a new interview, Bayley claimed an instruction made by Manrara, which led to a life-changing injury, occurred as the dancer felt pressure from the show’s producers.

A BBC spokesperson told The Independent: “We have longstanding protocols for dealing with injuries if they occur and that includes contestants receiving all necessary treatment and support as required.”

Another “complaint” made by 2014 contestant Steve Backshall has been shared on social media in the wake of the scandal. The explorer allegedly claimed he was “bullied” by former professional Ola Jordan, whom The Independent has contacted for comment.

Below are latest updates of the furore as it unfolds...

Key Points

Strictly bosses ‘considering axing’ five dancers

07:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

It’s being reported that Strictly producers are considering dropping five of the show’s longest-standing dancers in the wake of the scandal that’s rocked the show in recent months.

The professional line-up was announced last month and the annoucement arrived without Giovanni Pernice, who was dropped after being embroiled in a behind-the-scenes controversy with Amanda Abbington.

Weeks later, Graziano Di Prima was dropped after admitting to kicking Zara McDermott in rehearsals during last year’s series.

MailOnline reports that bosses are considering bringing a roster of new talent for next year’s series as they allegedly feel some of the show’s longest-standing dancers feel “entitled and untouchable”.

Strictly scandal timeline

Tuesday 23 July 2024 00:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Since January, Strictly Come Dancing has found itself at the centre of controversy – and things only seem to be getting worse.

Here is a timeline detailing everything you need to know.

Third Strictly professional highlighted as ‘person of interest’

Monday 22 July 2024 23:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

A third Strictly Come Dancing star has allegedly been named as a “person of interest” amid an investigation into the BBC show’s off-screen rehearsals.

It’s been claimed that the unidentified professional has been highlighted in the days after Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the show for kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott on last year’s series.

Janette Manrara addresses Will Bayley claim

Monday 22 July 2024 22:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Former Strictly professional dancer Janette Manrara, who now presents the companion show It Takes Two, has addressed claims made by her former celebrity partner, Paralympian Will Bayley.

Bayley sustained a life-changing knee injury after Manrara made him redo a jump following what she described as a “rubbish” attempt – and, while he said he “didn’t have an issue” with Manrara, he attributed the blame to the pressure the show’s producers put on the professionals.

Graziano ‘regrets’ kicking Zara McDermott

Monday 22 July 2024 21:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Italian dancer Graziano Di Prima has been dropped from Strictly over “events” he “deeply regrets”.

He appeared on the series with Zara McDermott in 2023 and, earlier this month, a video of a behind-the-scenes incident is believed to have been brought to the attention of the BBC.

The footage has not been made public, and the circumstances surrounding it are unknown, but it’s alleged that it shows Di Prima kicking the documentary presenter and former Love Island star.

His spokesman said: “There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right. And he knows that. He knows he’s made a mistake. He apologised at the time.”

Giovanni’s family defends former Strictly pro

Monday 22 July 2024 20:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Giovanni Pernice’s family have issued a fierce defence of the star as he faces allegations of “abusive and threatening behaviour”.

It comes after speculation the 33-year-old had quit Strictly Come Dancing with the BBC understood to be “scouring years of footage” to look into the complaints.

The 33-year-old has denied all allegations of “abusive and threatening behaviour” in his teaching style, saying he is only “passionate and competitive”.

BBC announces new welfare steps after Strictly abuse allegations

Monday 22 July 2024 19:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

The BBC has announced new welfare precautions to help look after Strictly Come Dancing contestants, following allegations of abuse that have shaken the flagship show.

A statement shared last week said: “Going forward, we will: have a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times; increase existing support with the addition of two new roles on the show dedicated to welfare support – a Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dancer Welfare Producer; and deliver further training for the production team and crew.”

Ex-Strictly contestant ‘not surprised’ by scandal

Monday 22 July 2024 18:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Reverend Richard Coles has said he is “not entirely surprised” after allegations emerged about the treatment of contestants on the popular BBC show.

“Sometimes contestants coming onto the show are surprised and dismayed at how intense that relationship can get in rehearsal spaces,” Reverend Coles, who appeared on the show in 2017, told Good Morning Britain.

Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova denies making complaint

Monday 22 July 2024 17:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova has shut down speculation that she has made a complaint about the BBC show.

Last week, a MailOnline report claimed that Bychkova, 34, had contacted the BBC to discuss her concerns about the show.

However, the dancer, who joined Strictly in 2017 and has been paired with stars including news presenter Dan Walker, footballer David James and Blue singer Lee Ryan, denied the rumours in a social media post.

‘Strictly’s days of being the nicest show on TV are over'

Monday 22 July 2024 16:00

The forthcoming series of Strictly had all the makings of a victory lap: a celebration of the show’s two decades at the very top of the entertainment game.

But instead, its sparkle has been tarnished by alarming accusations concerning at least two of its most popular professional dancers, a double whammy of scandal that has put its status as one of the nation’s best-loved comfort watches in jeopardy.

The drama has prompted serious questions about what has been happening behind the scenes on the BBC’s beloved show. Can bosses restore its dazzling reputation in time for the big anniversary in September – and more importantly, will the viewers buy it?

Kate Rosseinsky investigates:

Janette Manrara addresses Will Bayley claim

Monday 22 July 2024 15:15 , Jacob Stolworthy

Former Strictly professional dancer Janette Manrara, who now presents the companion show It Takes Two, has addressed claims made by her former celebrity partner, Paralympian Will Bayley.

Bayley sustained a life-changing knee injury after Manrara made him redo a jump following what she described as a “rubbish” attempt.

While he said he “didn’t have an issue” with Manrara, the sportsman attributed the blame to the pressure the show’s producers put on the professionals.

Craig Revel Horwood weighs in on ‘shock’ Strictly scandal

Monday 22 July 2024 15:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has shared his view in on the scandal currently engulfing the popular BBC reality series.

Horwood, who serves as a judge on Strictly alongside Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton du Beke, addressed the scandal during an appearance on BBC Radio Wales.

“It’s a shock and news to me,” he said, claiming that he had heard about the allegations “through the press”.

Former Strictly pro denounces resurfacing of ‘edited’ rehearsal clip

Monday 22 July 2024 14:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Former Strictly professional James Jordan has hit out at resurfaced rehearsal footage that shows him “mistreating” his celebrity partner amid the show’s ongoing scandal.

In the clip that’s being shared online, Jordan, who appeared on the BBC dancing competition from 2006 to 2013, is heard fat-shaming his celebrity partner, former Casualty star Georgina Bouzová, and telling her he would “drag her across the floor and scream at her”.

At another stage, Jordan throws a chair and says he “doesn’t care” if she’s “physically broken”. According to Jordan, “the footage was shot and edited together by the BBC team for transmission on [companion show] It Takes Two 18 years ago in specific ways for the purposes of ENTERTAINMENT”.

Paralympian Will Bayley says series left him with ‘horrific’ injury he’ll ‘never get over’

Monday 22 July 2024 13:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Another Strictly Come Dancing contestant has spoken out against their time on the show.

Paralympian Will Bayley appeared on the BBC dancing series in 2019 and was forced to withdraw six weeks in after tearing his knee ligaments in rehearsals.

He is now shedding light on his behind-the scenes experience amid a scandal that has shone a spotlight on the show’s duty of care protocols.

Bayley said the injury, which was caused after his professional partner Janette Manrara made him redo a jump after a “rubbish” attempt, has resulted in an excruciating pain he will live with “forever”

Third Strictly professional highlighted as ‘person of interest'

Monday 22 July 2024 12:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

A third Strictly Come Dancing star has allegedly been named as a “person of interest” amid an investigation into the BBC show’s off-screen rehearsals.

It’s been claimed that the unidentified professional has been highlighted in the days after Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the show for kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott on last year’s series.

Alleged Steve Backshall complaint resurfaces in wake of scandal

Monday 22 July 2024 12:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

A Strictly complaint allegedly made by TV presenter Steve Backshall about his professional partner in 2014 has resurfaced in the wake of the scandal.

Backshall is said to have complained that Ola Jordan “bullied” him during his time on the BBC series, following which the pair were granted a chaperone to oversee their rehearsals.

A source told MailOnline: “Steve is a very bouncy personality, up for any challenge, but Ola’s harsh treatment has flattened him and made him lose confidence.”

Ola Jordan and Steve Backshall appeared on ‘Strictly’ in 2014 (BBC)

Graziano admits to kicking Zara McDermott

Monday 22 July 2024 11:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

Italian dancer Graziano Di Prima has been dropped from Strictly over “events” he “deeply regrets”.

He appeared on the series with Zara McDermott in 2023 and, earlier this month, a video of a behind-the-scenes incident is believed to have been brought to the attention of the BBC.

The footage has not been made public, and the circumstances surrounding it are unknown, but it’s alleged that it shows Di Prima kicking the documentary presenter and former Love Island star.

His spokesman said: “There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right. And he knows that. He knows he’s made a mistake. He apologised at the time.”

Amanda Abbington isn’t holding back

Monday 22 July 2024 11:02 , Jacob Stolworthy

Amanda Abbington, the first celebrity to draw attention to alleged mistreatment in the rehearsal room, is now considered the Strictly whistleblower

Over the weekend, Abbington described Giovanni Pernice as “cruel” and “abusive”.

Pernice has denied all allegations that have been thrown his way.

Strictly Come Dancing scandal

Monday 22 July 2024 10:36 , Jacob Stolworthy

Since January, Strictly Come Dancing has found itself at the centre of controversy – and things only seem to be getting worse.

We’ll be running through all the updates to keep you briefed on what exactly the scandal is about and will be reporting any developments as they occur.

For starters, here is a timeline detailing everything you need to know.

