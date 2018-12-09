'Strictly' semi-final results: Who's made the final - and who was in the dance off again?

Katie Archer
Contributor
(BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing has named its grand final competitors – but Ashley Roberts just made the cut once again after a third week in a row in the dance off.

Roberts and her partner Pasha Kovalev managed to beat Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard to stay in the competition, but she must have struggled in the public vote as she had finished Saturday night joint top of the leaderboard with Faye Tozer.


The former Pussycat Doll’s combined total from the judges was 76, including a perfect 40, but it was not enough to keep her from a third week on the trot fighting for her place in the contest, even though Steadman only scored 54 and Joe Sugg was not far above her on 59.

Fans of the show have been getting increasingly frustrated at what they feel is Roberts’ unfair advantage over the rest of the celebrities as she’s had years of experience as a professional dancer, but many felt sorry for her on Sunday as she looked tearful at being in the bottom two again.




She was also the only contestant to have been in a dance off so far going into this weekend’s shows.

Both couples had the choice of which of their two routines to perform in the dance off and Steadman chose the Tango, while Roberts went for the American Smooth. All four judges chose to save Roberts.

Steadman said: “I have absolutely loved my Strictly journey and it has been so much more than anyone ever tells you it’s going to be.

“Down to the smallest things, I mean outfits, hair, make-up, this man, the judges, the choreographers…I can’t tell you how magical it is.”




Pro dancer Pritchard said: “You have changed so many people’s opinions and it has always been about ability, not disability.

“You’ve attacked everything, you’ve always been stubborn, you’ve always been ‘I’m going to get this lift even though it’s not going to work but we’ll get there somehow.’

“It’s been a fantastic journey and you’ve done yourself proud.”


The Paralympian added to Pritchard: “I’ve got a lot of resilience and determination, but I’ve never met somebody quite like you. As a pair, I didn’t think we would be partnered and I’m so grateful I got you as a partner.”

Sunday’s results show also featured a performance from Little Mix, who sang their track Woman Like Me.


Roberts will be back for next week’s series finale, where she’ll go up against Faye Tozer, Stacey Dooley, and Joe Sugg to try to win the Glitterball Trophy.

Each couple will perform two past dances from the series – one chosen by them, and the other by the judges – as well as a showdance.

But with no dance off, the public vote is all-important – so despite being the strongest dancer, it’s very possible that Roberts will not be crowned Queen of the Ballroom.

Meanwhile, Sugg has just been reminded of his promise to match his hair shade to partner Dianne Buswell’s if they reached the final…


Strictly Come Dancing’s final airs live on Saturday, December 15 from 6.30pm on BBC One.

