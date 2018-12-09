'Strictly' semi-final results: Who's made the final - and who was in the dance off again?

Strictly Come Dancing has named its grand final competitors – but Ashley Roberts just made the cut once again after a third week in a row in the dance off.

Roberts and her partner Pasha Kovalev managed to beat Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard to stay in the competition, but she must have struggled in the public vote as she had finished Saturday night joint top of the leaderboard with Faye Tozer.

"Thank you for one of the best things in my life" 💕 Thank you @LaurenSteadman for giving your all every Saturday night! 👌 @Aj11Ace #Strictly pic.twitter.com/TVI4sp3AIi — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 9, 2018





The former Pussycat Doll’s combined total from the judges was 76, including a perfect 40, but it was not enough to keep her from a third week on the trot fighting for her place in the contest, even though Steadman only scored 54 and Joe Sugg was not far above her on 59.

Fans of the show have been getting increasingly frustrated at what they feel is Roberts’ unfair advantage over the rest of the celebrities as she’s had years of experience as a professional dancer, but many felt sorry for her on Sunday as she looked tearful at being in the bottom two again.

Ok now I feel sorry for Ashley, it’s become so personal and despite everything it’s not her fault about her previous dancing #Strictly — Andrea Stearman (@AndJaneS) December 9, 2018





I feel sorry for Ashley. It’s not her fault she was invited to be in the show. And she’s been phenomenal. Her dancing has been incredible and I’ve enjoyed every dance. She won’t win but I hope she makes the final. She deserves it. #strictly — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) December 9, 2018





I feel so sorry for Ashley and Pasha. She got a 40 score for god sake. The British public just can’t be trusted with voting. #Strictly — Paul Doc (@Paul_Doc) December 9, 2018





She was also the only contestant to have been in a dance off so far going into this weekend’s shows.

Both couples had the choice of which of their two routines to perform in the dance off and Steadman chose the Tango, while Roberts went for the American Smooth. All four judges chose to save Roberts.

Steadman said: “I have absolutely loved my Strictly journey and it has been so much more than anyone ever tells you it’s going to be.

“Down to the smallest things, I mean outfits, hair, make-up, this man, the judges, the choreographers…I can’t tell you how magical it is.”

Proper feel for Lauren having to do that dance and stand there knowing that the judges are all going to vote for Ashley. Lauren, you were amazing. #strictly — Chloe George (@FloGeorge) December 9, 2018





Really hate that the judges get to over rule the public. Lauren has worked so hard against the odds and to dance off against a trained dancer like Ashley is so unfair. My little girl is in tears as she loves Lauren and AJ . Perhaps it’s time for a rule change 😢#Strictly — Claire (@VLC074) December 9, 2018





Lauren and AJ have been amazing for #strictly They should count the viewers” vote.

Stunning throughout ❤️❤️ — Ian 📖 (@IanMillett1) December 9, 2018





Pro dancer Pritchard said: “You have changed so many people’s opinions and it has always been about ability, not disability.

“You’ve attacked everything, you’ve always been stubborn, you’ve always been ‘I’m going to get this lift even though it’s not going to work but we’ll get there somehow.’

“It’s been a fantastic journey and you’ve done yourself proud.”

I think AJ and Lauren have been the most genuine couple on this year's #Strictly. Been an absolute pleasure to watch them 👏👏👏 — Matt Hemley (@MattHemley) December 9, 2018





The Paralympian added to Pritchard: “I’ve got a lot of resilience and determination, but I’ve never met somebody quite like you. As a pair, I didn’t think we would be partnered and I’m so grateful I got you as a partner.”

Sunday’s results show also featured a performance from Little Mix, who sang their track Woman Like Me.





Roberts will be back for next week’s series finale, where she’ll go up against Faye Tozer, Stacey Dooley, and Joe Sugg to try to win the Glitterball Trophy.

Each couple will perform two past dances from the series – one chosen by them, and the other by the judges – as well as a showdance.