Strictly semi-finals: performances, comments and scores

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 reached its semi-final this evening (December 8) with an array of nervous contestants trying to earn that place in the final.

There were a slew of incredible feats from this year's bunch, including yet another perfect score from Ashley Roberts – as well as a few near-hits from Faye Tozer and Stacey Dooley (who left the judges in tears last week).

Unfortunately there were one or two stumbles too, though who makes it through remains to be seen.

Here are the all-important performances, judges' comments and scores from the evening:

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton danced a Charleston to 'Five Foot Two Eyes Of Blue' by Spike Jones

Shirley: "What an absolutely superb way to open the show – I am absolutely speechless. Is there anything you can't do? Absolutely phenomenal." (Score: 10)

Bruno: "Come on! Talk about giving it welly! She burst into action like a sparkling firecracker. It was 100% authentic 1920's flapper-style Charleston." (Score: 10)

Craig: "Well, your left foot didn't do one little swivel. But I loved it, it was quirky and eccentric." (Score: 9)

Darcey: "Stacey you epitomise the naughty flapper. It was fabulous." (Score: 10)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell danced a Viennese waltz to 'This Year's Love' by David Gray

Bruno: "You're irresistible, adorable to watch. Your connection with your partner, so caring and so gentle. You have to be careful – no rise and fall, it should be imperceptible." (Score: 8)

Craig: "Way too much rise and fall, it almost appeared as a Waltz. Don't think its your best performance." (Score: 6)

Darcey: "We do expect a lot of you from the ballroom. You had a wonderful posture, but do think you had difficulty in the continuous rotations. It wasn't bad, it just wasn't what we expected from you." (Score: 8)

Shirley: "Your natural turns had too much rise and fall. It didn't had any flight and glide. Not your best dance, but a good effort." (Score: 7)

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovelev danced a Paso Double to 'Spectrum (Say My Name)' by Florence + The Machine

Craig: "You dance with such ferocity and passion, and I love seeing that. The only loss of balance was at the very end. But fantastic." (Score: 9)

Darcey: "The only thing for me was it was quite frantic. But what you deliver in the use of skirt and the detail. Not my favourite from you, but such precision." (Score: 9)

Shirley: "You tick most of the boxes I liked to see. It could have had a bit more passion in certain places. But you did a very good job." (Score: 9)

Bruno: "Fierce, fearless, furious, it was like watching something out of Mad Max. The performance was outstanding." (Score: 9)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard danced a Tango 'Nutbush City Limits' by Tina Turner

Darcey: "Fierce determination. It started so well. I felt nerves and it added to the performance. I would've liked more clipped head positioning. But overall, you come out and you want it." (Score: 8)

Shirley: "I felt you kept the correct character from beginning to end. At the very end it got out of sync. But overall some great footwork, great frame, beautiful steps." (Score: 8)

Bruno: "That was your most grown-up and mature performance to date. It's difficult to sustain. A performer has to be 100% on it every step of the dance. Maintain your focus, otherwise very good." (Score: 8)

Craig: "It did become a bit pedestrian in places. And the thing felt stiff and flat-footed in places. You come out and give it your all, and that's what I love about you." (Score: 7)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice danced a Samba to 'I Go To Rio' by Pablo Cruise