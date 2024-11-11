'It feels unfair that Shayne Ward left Strictly before Wynne Evans'

Opinion: Here's what I thought of the Strictly dance off between Shayne Ward and Wynne Evans

After Strictly Come Dancing's Sunday results show where Shayne Ward was given the boot, it feels a little unfair that head judge Shirley Ballas gets the casting vote when there are only four judges. Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both chose to save the X Factor star.

However, if Ballas had sent home Wynne Evans, I wouldn't feel cheated by the Strictly system. It's all down to matters of opinions.

The head judge sent home Ward — who Revel Horwood, and myself, felt was the "better dancer". Like Mabuse, I felt Ward and Xu were the "more finer couple" who had "more advanced technique". But Ballas chose to save Evans because he had performed a more "joyous" routine in the dance off.

You don't have to be a dancing expert to know that the Strictly pairs are set entirely different dances for the week. There were contrasting tones to both performances, due to the style of dance and music chosen for their slot.

Strictly Come Dancing's Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu say goodbye. (BBC)

The X Factor winner was performing a romantic Rumba to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper with pro dancer Nancy Xu. Meanwhile, the opera singer danced an upbeat American smooth alongside Katya Jones to Grace Kelly by Mika.

The decision was made a tiny bit harder by there being small mistakes from both dancing pairs. And to be fair, Strictly is getting tougher each week — with Blackpool this upcoming weekend.

Strictly's judging panel couldn't agree on who to send home either — Revel Horwood and Mabuse wanted to save Ward while Anton Du Beke and Ballas kept in Evans.

It only goes to the head judge when they don't all agree, giving her the overall say, even though there are only four of them in total.

Ballas said: "I don't want to see either couple leave actually you both had a great run this series. Based on this dance alone — both of you had hiccups — one of you displayed a much more powerful and joyous routine for me, it was quite difficult for me to choose but on this occasion I'm going to save Wynne and Katya."

Her deciding comments feel unfair when Ward's song and choreography wasn't built around joy when by stark contrast, Evans' dance clearly was.

Strictly judges were divided over the dance off. (BBC)

But we will have to agree to disagree on who was sent home. Ward was the better dancer but I didn't expect him to make the final and I'm not sure Evans will make the cut either.

Hats off to Ward though. Behind the scenes, the X Factor star has faced a lot of trolling this series because some viewers at home felt he was "cocky" and "overconfident" — although as the singer explained himself, this couldn't be further from the truth.

Going home, Ward showed the trolls didn't ruin his Strictly experience as he declared it was one of the "best things" he has ever done.

Strictly Come Dancing's Shayne Ward danced the Rumba with Nancy Xu. (BBC)

"I'm proud I've made it to eight weeks, as a novice dancer," he said. "My massive thank you goes to this incredible human right next to me. who has put so much fire in me... I'm super proud I got to meet you and dance with you."

Strictly Come Dancing returns from Blackpool to BBC One on Saturday.