Strictly star Bobby Brazier addresses constant speculation about his love life

Bobby Brazier says he is baffled by the unrelenting media interest in who he is dating.

It seems that the 21-year-old actor and model - who is the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and late Big Brother star Jade Goody - only has to be caught looking at a woman by a photographer and suddenly they are being declared an item.

“I just imagine that people don’t really care,” he laughed to the Standard. “I mean, surely people don’t really care, or surely people understand to take things with a little pinch of salt. But I find it funny.”

While he’s staying tight-lipped on whether there is anyone special in his life at present, he’s an old romantic at heart as he shared his future hopes to dance his way into retirement with his one true love by his side.

Brazier - who finished a runner up in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing - explained: “Even before Strictly, I’ve always had this dream of moving away to maybe Italy or wherever with the love of my life and we’re both old and wrinkly and we’re just in ballroom hold dancing up and down the streets – not very well, because we can’t move, but you know, we’re in a hold at least.

Brazier said he’s definitely up for trying new things and has been toying with the idea of taking up playing a musical instrument. Currently he’s leaning towards the harp which he describes as “just beautiful”.

He won the Rising Star award at the 2023 National Television Awards for his role as Freddie Slater in EastEnders and says he’s keen to keep honing his craft.

“There’s a skill to be learnt which I like,” he reflected. “It’s a real endeavour and I feel like you never really stop learning. I want to be good – I want to be good at what I do. I want to keep learning, keep progressing, keep taking opportunities.”

He will next be seen starring in Paramount+ crime series Curfew alongside Alexandra Burke, Mandip Gill and Sarah Parish in November.

Adapted from the book After Dark by Jayne Cowie, the premise centers on a woman’s brutal murder and a society in which men are all restricted by a 12-hour curfew at night time.

Brazier says making the series was “a lot of fun”.

“I’m looking forward to Curfew coming out,” It was cool to experience because EastEnders was obviously my first acting experience ever and it’s all I really knew, so experiencing somewhere else, a different director, different actors, different characters and sets, it was cool.