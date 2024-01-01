Strictly star Fleur East announces pregnancy

BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East has announced that she's pregnant with her first child.

Sharing the happy news on her Instagram account, the It Takes Two host marked the new year by revealing that she and husband Marcel Badiane-Robin are expecting a baby, by showing off her growing bump in a sparkly jumpsuit.

"2024 is gonna be different…" she captioned the image.

Her announcement was swiftly flooded with comments from followers and her Strictly family, with Motsi Mabuse, Kevin Clifton, Nancy Xu Xi and Layton Williams amongst the stars congratulating her on the news.

"OMG !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! so so so so happy for you," wrote Coronation Street actress and Strictly 2023 winner and Ellie Leach, while EastEnders' Molly Rainford added: "MOTHER."

"Congratulations guyssss @fleureast @marcel__robin," wrote Fleur's former dancing partner Vito Coppola, adding: "I will be a good uncle."

Initially finding fame on singing competition X Factor, Fleur has since gone on to showcase her skills on the 2022 edition of the BBC dancing series, where she finished as a joint runner-up alongside Molly and Helen Skelton.

Following her successful stint on the series, Fleur was announced as a co-host for this year's edition of Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two alongside Janette Manrara, replacing the departing Rylan Clark.

Outside of her work on Strictly, Fleur is also set to make her acting debut in BBC school drama Phoenix Rise.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Phoenix Rise," she said of the role, which will see her play the role of music teacher Miss Meesha in seasons three and four.

"There is so much raw talent and I’ve been soaking up the experience like a sponge... I can't wait for everyone to be introduced to my character Miss Meesha – she's a ball of energy!"

