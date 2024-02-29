Strictly star Karen Hauer pays tribute to Dave Myers

BBC

Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer has posted a sweet tribute to her late dance partner Dave Myers, who died at age 66.

Myers, who took part in Strictly alongside Hauer in 2013, passed away from cancer on February 28, as his Hairy Bikers co-presenter Si King announced on Instagram.

Following the sad news, Hauer took to her own Instagram to share a clip of her and Myers dancing salsa on the BBC show.

"Dave, you taught me how to have fun and to take on the day with a big smile," she wrote. "Rest well my dear friend. I'm going to miss you so much."

The dancer had previously commented on King's post about Myers' death, writing she was "heartbroken" with a broken heart emoji.

Fellow professional Dianne Buswell commented on Hauer's post "sending love" alongside a series of heart emojis.

King, who hosted several television shows with Myers combining their love of cooking and motorcycling, penned a beautiful homage to his friend of more than 30 years.

"Hi everyone, I'm afraid I bear some sad news," King wrote on the Hairy Bikers' official Instagram account alongside several pictures of Myers, including a portrait with his wife, Liliana Orzac, who he met whilst filming in Romania.

"Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night (February 28), with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home," King continued. "All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own."

King then reflected on his friendship with Myers, adding: "Personally, I am not sure I can put into words how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

"I wish you god's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."



