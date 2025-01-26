Strictly star Wynne Evans apologises for ‘inappropriate’ sexual comment about woman during live tour

Strictly Come Dancing star and opera singer Wynne Evans has apologised after he made an “inappropriate and unacceptable” remark to a woman during the Strictly live tour launch.

The 52-year-old’s apology comes months after his time on the 2024 season of Strictly, which was also wrapped up in controversy when he was spotted engaging in a “silly inside joke” with his dance partner, Katya Jones.

Now, The Mail on Sunday has reported that Evans was heard making a remark to a woman in a video filmed during a photocall for the launch event on 16 January.

The Mail reports that Evans was caught on film suggesting a group sex session with presenter Janette Manrara and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick. The latter is said to have winced at the remark.

The cast of the Strictly Live Tour during the launch show in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA Wire)

In a statement, Evans said: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.”

A spokesman for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

Meanwhile, Evans has been sharing images of his bruised ankle in a story on Instagram. The singer missed dancing on the tour in Glasgow on Saturday due to an ankle injury but is hoping to return.

In a video posted on the social media site on Saturday evening, he said: “Ankle’s getting a bit better, it was great to be able to sing in Glasgow tonight, even if I couldn’t dance, hopefully back tomorrow.

“But watch this space, I’ll let you know in the morning. See how the swelling goes down, and all that kind of stuff, thanks for all the lovely messages, amazing.”

Wynne Evans (BBC)

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood said Friday’s live performance of the hit dancing show in Glasgow had been cancelled and rescheduled for Sunday evening as Storm Eowyn forced people in the Scottish city to stay indoors.

The show on Saturday went ahead as planned, and it is expected the Sunday slot at the OVO Hydro Glasgow will also.

The tour next stops at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the First Direct Arena Leeds on Thursday and Friday.

In October, Evans and Jones apologised for a “joke” that saw Jones move Evans’ hand from her waist during the BBC show.

In another moment, Jones appeared to not want to high-five her celebrity partner, which they called “a running joke”.

Chaperones were put in place on Strictly during rehearsals last year after a review was launched by the BBC following contestant complaints.

Evans, a BBC Radio Wales presenter, also performed in the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Of The Opera and won 2023’s Celebrity MasterChef.

He was eliminated during the Blackpool week of Strictly last year.

Additional reporting by PA.