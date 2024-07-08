Strictly stars Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu team up for new show

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu have announced a brand new show for next year.

The duo will be heading out on the Amy & Carlos: Reborn tour across March and April 2025, with tickets set to go on sale in just a few days.

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

In a joint Instagram post, the pair wrote: "We're so excited to announce our Spring 2025 tour! Sign up now for details of our pre-sale. Link in bio. General on sale this Friday."

Amy and Carlos's 2025 tourdates are as follows:

Monday, March 10: Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Tuesday, March 11: Southend, Cliff Pavilion

Wednesday, March 12: Bournemouth, Pavilion

Friday, March 14: Bath, Forum

Saturday, March 15: Dartford, Orchard Theatre

Tuesday, March 18: Aberdeen, Music Hall

Wednesday, March 19: Glasgow, Pavilion

Saturday, March 22: Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

Sunday, March 23: Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Monday, March 24: Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

Tuesday, March 25: Guildford, G Live

Friday, March 28: Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Saturday, March 29: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sunday, March 30: Cardiff, New Theatre (matinee and evening)

Tuesday, April 1: London, Adelphi Theatre

Wednesday, April 2: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Thursday, April 3: Bradford, St George's Hall

Friday, April 4: Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

Saturday, April 5: Newcastle, Tyne Theatre

Sunday, April 6: Buxton, Opera House

As mentioned in their post, fans can sign up to the mailing list for details about the pre-sale.

A description of the show on the ticketing page for Guildford's G Live theatre reads: "Join Amy and Carlos as they share an intimate portrait of their lives and journeys, in this inspirational show in which the transformative power of dance shines through.

"Featuring a dazzling cast of world-class dancers and vocalists, the tour will take audiences on an emotional and uplifting journey through powerful and show-stopping routines. Reborn is a testament to the joy of dancing."

Kate Green - Getty Images

Related: Strictly's Gorka Márquez open to same-sex dance partnership



Amy was recently confirmed as part of the 2024 pro line-up for Strictly, after having to take time off last year due to her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

She has publicly documented life following her diagnosis on social media, and will soon talk about her cancer journey in an hour-long BBC documentary.

Amy visited the studio during Strictly's live shows in 2023 on several occasions, and returned to the dance floor for a group routine in the season finale last December.

She invited her friend Carlos to spend his "first Welsh Christmas" with her family a couple of weeks later, and he shared photos from his time enjoying the festive season with them.

The celebrity line-up for this year's series of Strictly is set to be announced this month, and Shirley Ballas has teased that it's going to be a strong one to mark the show's 20th anniversary year.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about Strictly? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

Read more Strictly news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like