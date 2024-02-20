Strictly stars pay tribute to Robin Windsor after tragic death

Getty/Shutterstock

Strictly Come Dancing stars have shared tributes to their former colleague Robin Windsor, following his death aged 44.

The professional dancer appeared on the BBC ballroom show between 2010 and 2013, partnering with celebrities including Emmerdale's Lisa Riley, Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden and BBC presenter Anita Dobson.

Many of Robin's fellow dancers and former Strictly contestants were quick to pay their respects following the news of his passing today (February 20), posting on social media to share their memories of him.

Former pro dancer turned Strictly judge Anton Du Beke was one co-star left "devastated" in the wake of the news.

Sharing a photo of Robin on his Instagram account, Anton wrote: "Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Robin, a person I’ve known for the best part of twenty-five years - from a young competitor to a star of Strictly Come Dancing.

"In my eyes he was always a star. We’re going to miss you, Robin. x"

Judge Craig Revel Horwood similarly took to X, formerly Twitter, to remember his "dear friend 'Bobby'".



"I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend 'Bobby' Robin Windsor has passed," he wrote. "He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with.

"He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family & friends. RIP darling man, you were truly loved x."

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas reflected on "kind" and "gracious" Robin on her personal Instagram account, posting two black and white photos of the late performer.

"I’m extremely saddened to hear the devastating news about this beautiful human being this morning. Robin Windsor … kind, gracious, gentle and extremely hard working. A wonderful dancer, true gentleman, good soul and so very young.

"You will be dearly missed by so many. Dance with the angels, my friend."

Fellow Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse also responded to Robin's passing, thanking him for "always having a kind word" on her Instagram Stories.

A number of past and present Strictly pro dancers shared tributes to Robin via Instagram.

"I’m Heartbroken... Robin, you Beautiful human being . I can’t believe it. RIP," wrote Karen Hauer, posting a black and white photo of Robin and one of the two performing together.

Strictly It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara and husband Aljaž Škorjanec both posted separate Instagram tributes.

"Rest in peace my beautiful friend. May you keep dancing in heaven," read Janette's caption, with Aljaž simply stating: "Rest easy dear friend" in his post.





Fellow pro dancer Graziano Di Prima shared a photo of him with Robin also on Instagram with another poignant caption.

"Still can’t believe it. One of the nicest people I ever met," he wrote, with three broken-hearted love heart emojis. "Robin RIP big man."

Giovanni Pernice, Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez and Dianne Buswell also acknowledged Robin's passing on their Instagram stories. Pernice called the late star "the kindest human I know", with Buswell sharing it "was a pleasure to share the stage with you."

Former Strictly professional Erin Boag, who appeared on seasons 1-10 of the show, similarly shared her condolences with Robin's loved ones at this difficult time.

"Such sad news to hear the passing of Robin Windsor," she wrote on X. "A truly great talented man. My thoughts are with his family. Robin, you will be missed by so many. RIP."

Such sad news to hear the passing of Robin Windsor. A truly great talented man. My thoughts are with his family. Robin you will be missed by so many. RIP pic.twitter.com/SNxWTjz554 — Erin Boag (@Erinboag) February 20, 2024





Channel 5 news presenter Dan Walker, who was a participant in the 2021 series with Nadiya Bychkova, was another to respond to the news online.

"How sad to hear about the death of Robin Windsor. Just 44 years old!" he wrote on X. "He sent me the kindest message when I was on Strictly and he was loved by so many on that show."

Strictly's official Instagram page also shared a statement on behalf of the whole production in wake of the news: "The whole Strictly family are deeply saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Robin Windsor.

"He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer & choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor."

Windsor’s death was announced in a statement on the official Facebook account of Burn the Floor, the dance company he co-founded.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

