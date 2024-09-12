Strictly wins TV award after months of allegations

Ian Youngs - Culture reporter
Anton Du Beke, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman holding their award
Strictly Come Dancing has been voted the winner of one of the top prizes at the National Television Awards, after a difficult few months for the show following claims about the treatment of some its contestants.

The BBC dance contest was named best talent show at the ceremony, where the winners are chosen by viewers, on Wednesday.

There was a double celebration for co-host Claudia Winkleman, whose other show, The Traitors, was named best reality competition.

The night's other big winners included ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office - with three awards - and Ant and Dec, who extended their NTA winning streak in the best presenter category to 23 years.

Strictly hosts 'so grateful'

Strictly cast and crew on stage
Strictly's stars and programme-makers celebrated together on stage [Getty Images]

The BBC's flagship Saturday night show has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent months, after two professional dancers were dropped following complaints about their behaviour and teaching methods in rehearsals.

But days before it returns to screens for its new series, Strictly proved it has not lost its shine with viewers, who voted it best talent show over competitors including The Great British Bake Off and Britain's Got Talent.

The recent scandal was not referenced on stage, but its hosts were clearly overjoyed to win.

"My heart is beating, Claude," Tess Daly said to her co-host.

"It means the world, genuinely, to all of us."

Winkleman added: "This means everything. We're so grateful. We're going to do the conga."

Post Office campaigners steal show

Monica Dolan and Jo Hamilton
Actress Monica Dolan (left) was accompanied by Jo Hamilton, who she played in Mr Bates vs the Post Office [PA Media]

Mr Bates vs the Post Office was voted best new drama and Toby Jones won best drama performance for playing the title role.

In his acceptance speech, the actor said: "This means an awful lot, not just to me but to the extraordinary people who inspired our show, some of whom are in the audience this evening."

A group of the subpostmasters who were wrongly convicted of fraud and false accounting joined the show's stars on stage at the ceremony at the O2 arena in London.

The programme also received a special impact award, with one of the real Post Office scandal victims using the acceptance speech to criticise the support offered by the new government.

"What I'd like you to know is I went to Westminster a couple of weeks back and saw the new minister," Jo Hamilton said. "And trust me, nothing has changed."

Ant and Dec continue winning streak

Ant and Dec jointly won the best TV presenter trophy again, extending their winning streak in the category to 23 years.

This year, the duo held off challenges from Winkleman, Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh and Stacey Solomon.

"It's really, really hard to put into words just how this feels year after year," Declan Donnelly said.

"It's a joy," Ant McPartlin added. "We know we're going to not win it one year - but it's not tonight."

Ant and Dec
Ant and Dec continue to dominate the best TV presenter category [Getty Images]

Donnelly put the latest win down to a lucky charm from his six-year-old daughter Isla.

"She left for school first thing this morning and she said, 'Daddy, good luck tonight, I hope you win the trophy'. In fact she said, 'Take my lip balm, I think it will be good luck'. Isla, it worked!"

One of Ant and Dec's shows, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, was also voted winner of the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award - beating another of their hit programmes, Saturday Night Takeaway.

Garraway says award is 'for Derek'

Kate Garraway with children Billy and Darcey
Kate Garraway was accompanied by children Billy and Darcey [PA Media]

The night's other winners included presenter Kate Garraway, whose highly personal programme about her late husband Derek Draper was named best authored documentary.

"It's so strange to be here - this one's for you Derek, absolutely," she said, accepting the trophy alongside their children Billy and Darcey.

Draper died in January after living with extreme complications from Covid.

The Good Morning Britain co-host also praised carers across the country, and called for a system that better supports them.

"We need a system which catches us when we fall, not catches us out," she said. "I'm going to keep the fight on for all of you."

The National Television Award winners and nominees in full:

Authored documentary

  • Winner: Kate Garraway: Derek's Story

  • Beckham

  • Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck

  • Robbie Williams

  • Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change

Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  • Winner: I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

  • Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

  • The Graham Norton Show

  • The Masked Singer

  • Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Comedy

  • Winner: Mrs Brown's Boys

  • Brassic

  • The Gentlemen

  • Ghosts

  • Not Going Out

Daytime

  • Winner: The Chase

  • Deal or No Deal

  • Loose Women

  • This Morning

  • The Repair Shop

Drama performance

  • Winner: Toby Jones - Mr Bates vs the Post Office

  • Brenda Blethyn - Vera

  • Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

  • Michelle Keegan - Fool Me Once

  • Vicky McClure - Trigger Point

Expert

  • Winner: David Attenborough - Mammals

  • Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing

  • Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson's Farm

  • Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show

  • Torvill & Dean - Dancing on Ice

Factual entertainment

  • Winner: Sort Your Life Out

  • Clarkson’s Farm

  • Gogglebox

  • Martin Lewis Money Show Live

  • The Yorkshire Vet

New drama

  • Winner: Mr Bates vs the Post Office

  • Baby Reindeer

  • Fool Me Once

  • One Day

  • Red Eye

Quiz game show

  • Winner: The 1% Club

  • Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

  • Beat the Chasers

  • Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

  • Richard Osman’s House of Games

Reality competition

  • Winner: The Traitors

  • The Apprentice

  • Celebrity Big Brother

  • Love Island

  • Race Across the World

Returning drama

  • Winner: Bridgerton

  • Call the Midwife

  • The Crown

  • Trigger Point

  • Vera

Serial drama

  • Winner: Emmerdale

  • Casualty

  • Coronation Street

  • EastEnders

  • Hollyoaks

Serial drama performance

  • Winner: Peter Ash - Coronation Street

  • Angela Wynter - EastEnders

  • David Neilson - Coronation Street

  • Diane Parish - EastEnders

  • Eden Taylor-Draper - Emmerdale

Talent show

  • Winner: Strictly Come Dancing

  • Britain's Got Talent

  • The Great British Bake Off

  • MasterChef

  • The Voice UK

TV presenter

  • Winner: Ant & Dec - I'm a Celebrity

  • Alison Hammond - This Morning

  • Bradley Walsh - The Chase

  • Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors

  • Stacey Solomon - Sort Your Life Out

Special recognition award

  • Winner: Davina McCall

