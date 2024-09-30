'Strictly's Tom Dean was robbed in the dance off'

The Olympic swimmer was the first person sent home from Strictly Come Dancing.

The wrong person went home after Strictly's dance off. I'm sure most of us would agree: Tom Dean was robbed.

Without a doubt the Strictly judges should have given the Olympic swimmer another Cha-Cha-chance to go through to movie's week with Nadiya Bychkova. Only Strictly judge Anton Du Beke saw sense, voting to save them after their Cha Cha to Boogie Wonderland by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Even when Bychkova's gorgeous golden tasseled jumpsuit ripped on her leg while they danced the routine the first time round, Dean didn't let the wardrobe malfunction faze him (as pointed out by head judge Shirley Ballas).

Before taking to the floor for a second time, Du Beke's words of wisdom to the Olympic champion to "dance as if it's your final dance" seemed to seal his fate on the BBC show. I'm sure Du Beke was just as surprised that it was indeed Dean's final performance in sequins as he gave them his vote.

Instead Motsi Mabuse, head judge Ballas and even notoriously harsh critic Craig Revel Horwood chose to save singer Toyah Willcox and her pro partner Neil Jones after their Jive to Nutbush City Limits by Ike & Tina Turner.

Watch Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova's Cha Cha below

To say it was a surprise to everyone watching at home is an understatement, especially as Dean had accumulated 13 more points than Willcox over the first two weeks of the competition. The Strictly judges put it down to Dean being out of time with the music, although the judges admitted that the singer was too.

It's a shame too that Bychkova is out the competition so soon as it marked her return to the dance floor with a celebrity partner. Clearly upset, the pro said she wasn't ready to talk about the results following the show and who can blame her?

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones performing on Strictly. (BBC)

The odds didn't seem to be in Dean's favour. This year Strictly has signed up nine male celebrities compared to the six females following the misconduct allegations scandal which saw pro dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima exit the BBC show.

While Willcox was the weaker of the two dancers, it would only be fair to recognise that she had improved marginally from her dance on week one. Plus, you can tell the singer is having a great time out on the Strictly dance floor and Willcox is trying to entertain us all (just look at the moment she mounted the fake bar to boogie).

Watch Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones' Jive below

Let's hope another week gives Willcox the fire in her belly to improve again. But next week she may not be so lucky if she ends up in the bottom two.

While I'm still outraged it was Dean who went home, he did break the Strictly rules.

Cast your mind back to the summer after the Olympics. The swimmer let the secret out that he was performing on Strictly weeks before the BBC began making their announcements which is a big no-no for the stars taking part.

And even after this week's shocking result, I won't be missing Strictly on Saturday (and the dreaded dance off on Sunday too).

Tom Dean danced for the last time on Strictly. (BBC)

Strictly continues on Saturday on BBC1 at 6.25pm.