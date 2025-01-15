JB Gill to make 'Strictly tour history' with Amy Dowden and Lauren Oakley

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour will feature a special moment as finalist JB Gill is reunited with both of his dance partners.

What did you miss?

Strictly Come Dancing stars JB Gill and Lauren Oakley have said they are set to "make history" on the show's live tour as they welcome back Amy Dowden.

JLS star Gill was originally partnered with Dowden who was making her comeback to the BBC show after a year off for cancer treatment, but she spoke of her heartbreak in November at having to quit mid-series with an injury. She was replaced by Lauren Oakley, who made it all the way to the 2024 final with Gill.

As one of the series stars, Gill is set to be a fan favourite on the UK arena tour – and lucky audiences will get to see him dance with both of his ballroom partners, as he told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

What, how, and why?

JB Gill was originally partnered with Amy Dowden. (BBC)

Strictly fans who can't decide whether they preferred Gill's partnership with Dowden or Oakley will be spoilt for choice on the forthcoming live tour, as the JLS star said he would make Strictly history by dancing with both.

He told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday: "I literally get to dance with both of them, which is amazing, and it works. Somehow, don't ask me how.

"It's great fun, especially after how the series played out. We had no idea Amy would have to withdraw from the competition and Lauren stepped in and we had an amazing run all the way to the final. So it's great to be able to revisit all the partnerships that made my series.

"So to be able to have Amy back on tour and be able to do one dance with her and one dance with Lauren and the group dances together, it's amazing. It's Strictly tour history."

Oakley confirmed: "It's never been done before."

The JLS star made the Strictly final with replacement partner Lauren Oakley. (BBC)

However, Gill and Oakley added that they wouldn't be hitting the clubs of the UK to show off their moves during the tour as they wanted to stay in tip top condition for fans.

Asked by host Ed Balls whether they'd be partying after the shows, Oakley said: "We need our bodies, we need our rest. Rest, refuel, and maybe a bit of social as well because it's nice to be all together without that live competition pressure of the TV show."

Gill added: "You've got to pace yourself as well. I've been touring since I was 21, so for me, it's not a novelty but it is a privilege. It's an amazing experience."

What happened to Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing?

Amy Dowden was in tears as she talked about her injury. (BBC screengrab)

Dowden made a triumphant return to Strictly for the 2024 series after a year off in treatment for breast cancer, but unfortunately further heartache was ahead when she had to drop out mid-series with a leg injury.

She wrote in a message on Instagram telling fans: "My heart is breaking right now. The past few months I finally felt like me again. Cancer was no longer the first thing I thought of when I woke up. It was choreography, music choices, which dances in which order, what we needed to work on. I felt free again.

"My goal since hearing those words you have cancer was to get back on the Strictly dance floor. It's been such a challenge to get back, one I devoted 2024 to."

Tearfully speaking to It Takes Two about her injury, Dowden said: "It was everything."

She paused to compose herself as the host reached over to hold her hand. "Sorry, I am heartbroken," she said. "Being back with the Strictly family was the best rehab."

Dowden also had an emotional chat with Lorraine as she shared that she had wanted to mark a year since finishing chemotherapy with a joyful dance on Strictly, which her injury would force her to miss.

She cried as she said: "Saturday's going to be tough because I really want to be dancing on that floor to show myself how far I'd come in one year."

Dowden said of returning to Strictly: "When I had that diagnosis, that was the absolute goal of mine, that's what got me through my treatment. That was my dream, my goal and I'm so proud I did get back there."

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV1 at 6am on weekdays.